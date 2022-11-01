Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 25-31:

For the ladies, it was ELLA HANDLEY, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 762 triple to go 165 over her 199 average.

For the men, it was JAMES FORSCUTT, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 501 triple to go 183 over his 106 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JUDY SAMOYLOVE, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. She bowled a 585 triple to go 144 over her 147 average.

For the men, it was TONY BEAUCHAMP, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. He bowled a 743 triple to go 200 over his 178 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mike Stedman, 305, 100 POA (x2); Dan DeBoer, 315; Antonia Sengotta, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 326; Ella Handley, 762; Wayne Schultz, 323; Tyra Hoggard, 320.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Sheldon Bayes, 257;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little, 197; Keith Altwasser, 208;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 114; Eli Rypkema, 106;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 122;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 135; Lukas Rachwalski 197;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 206; Alex Hamilton, 233.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Coldstream paddler cracks top-10 at world finals

Just Posted

Ride sharing company Uride is planning to launch in Vernon in November 2022. (Uride/Facebook)
Ride sharing company expecting to launch in Vernon this month

Shawn Lamaroux, of Vernon was expected in Penticton Supreme Court facing 7 counts of robbery but BC Prosecution confirms the file closed because he is deceased. (Facebook)
Man charged in month-long Okanagan-wide crime spree is dead

A home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 up Silver Star Road. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Home destroyed in fire near Vernon

Coldstream’s Lina Augaitis heads for the buoy in the women’s technical race at the 2022 ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Cahmpionships in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (ISA/@linaaugaitis photo)
Coldstream paddler cracks top-10 at world finals