Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

LINCOLN LANES ADULT BOWLERS OF THE WEEK AND HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE WEEK OF OCT. 25-31:

For the ladies, it was ELLA HANDLEY, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 762 triple to go 165 over her 199 average.

For the men, it was JAMES FORSCUTT, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 501 triple to go 183 over his 106 average.

LINCOLN LANES CLUB 55 BOWLERS OF THE WEEK

For the ladies, it was JUDY SAMOYLOVE, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. She bowled a 585 triple to go 144 over her 147 average.

For the men, it was TONY BEAUCHAMP, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. He bowled a 743 triple to go 200 over his 178 average.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS (POA = Pins Over Average):

Mike Stedman, 305, 100 POA (x2); Dan DeBoer, 315; Antonia Sengotta, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 326; Ella Handley, 762; Wayne Schultz, 323; Tyra Hoggard, 320.

HIGH AVERAGES:

ADULT: Brittany Meyer, 238; Sheldon Bayes, 257;

CLUB 55: Shirley Little, 197; Keith Altwasser, 208;

YOUTH BOWLING:

PEEWEE: Lila McMillan, 114; Eli Rypkema, 106;

BANTAM: Axl Rachwalski, 122;

JUNIOR: Marley McMillan, 135; Lukas Rachwalski 197;

SENIOR: Aryssa Matsen, 206; Alex Hamilton, 233.



