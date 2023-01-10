Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 3-9:

For the ladies, it was Tracy Hamilton, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 594 triple to go 129 over her 155 average.

For the men, it was Bill Sengotta, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 531 triple to go 129 over his 134 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Betty Gauthier, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 637 triple to go 130 over her 169 average.

For the men, it was Bob Grant, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 554 triple to go 119 over his 145 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Yvonne Walker, 308; Judy Marchand, 100 POA; Scott Morrice, 314; Daniel Esau, 328, 100 POA; Bob Grant, 100 POA; Lori Zwarych, 100 POA; Bill Forscutt, 100 POA; Lisa O’Brian, 750; Paul Schnyder, 306, 100 POA; Tanya Taylor, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 238; Allen Burn, 253;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Nora Meyer, Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 204;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 232.

