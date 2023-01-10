Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 3-9:

For the ladies, it was Tracy Hamilton, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 594 triple to go 129 over her 155 average.

For the men, it was Bill Sengotta, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 531 triple to go 129 over his 134 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Betty Gauthier, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. She bowled a 637 triple to go 130 over her 169 average.

For the men, it was Bob Grant, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 554 triple to go 119 over his 145 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Yvonne Walker, 308; Judy Marchand, 100 POA; Scott Morrice, 314; Daniel Esau, 328, 100 POA; Bob Grant, 100 POA; Lori Zwarych, 100 POA; Bill Forscutt, 100 POA; Lisa O’Brian, 750; Paul Schnyder, 306, 100 POA; Tanya Taylor, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 238; Allen Burn, 253;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Nora Meyer, Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 124;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 139; Lukas Rachwalski 204;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 208; Alex Hamilton, 232.

