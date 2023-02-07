Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

For the ladies, it was Tina Cousins, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 434 triple to go 107 over her 109 average.

For the men, it was Chanes Lariviere, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 572 triple to go 158 over his 138 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Eileen Caldwell, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 524 triple to go 134 over her 130 average.

For the men, it was George Smith, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 711 triple to go 198 over his 171 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Kay Stedman, 301, 100 POA; Jim Brazeau, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 351, 773, 100 POA; Bill Leir, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 316; Trevor Rachwalski, 301; George Smith, 301, 100 POA; Art Beck, 323, 100 POA; Lyle Rachwalski, 311, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 309; Gary Mifflin, 100 POA; Wanda Klassen-Roth, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, Tyra Hoggard, 235; Allen Burn, 249;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 200; Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 201;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 207; Alex Kazimer, 228.

