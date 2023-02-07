Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6:

For the ladies, it was Tina Cousins, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 434 triple to go 107 over her 109 average.

For the men, it was Chanes Lariviere, who bowls in the Monday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 572 triple to go 158 over his 138 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Eileen Caldwell, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 524 triple to go 134 over her 130 average.

For the men, it was George Smith, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. He bowled a 711 triple to go 198 over his 171 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Kay Stedman, 301, 100 POA; Jim Brazeau, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 351, 773, 100 POA; Bill Leir, 100 POA; Allen Burn, 316; Trevor Rachwalski, 301; George Smith, 301, 100 POA; Art Beck, 323, 100 POA; Lyle Rachwalski, 311, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 309; Gary Mifflin, 100 POA; Wanda Klassen-Roth, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, Tyra Hoggard, 235; Allen Burn, 249;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 200; Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 201;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, 207; Alex Kazimer, 228.

