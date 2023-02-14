Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 7-13:
For the ladies, it was Angie Dranchuk, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 561 triple to go 174 over her 129 average.
For the men, it was Bill Plummer, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 592 triple to go 115 over his 159 average.
Club 55 bowlers of the week:
For the ladies, it was Cheryl Schwarz, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. She bowled a 575 triple to go 134 over her 147 average.
For the men, it was Tim Hill, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 747 triple to go 249 over his 166 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Glenn Clemens, 304, 100 POA; Cheryl Schwarz, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313; Tim Hill, 100 POA (x2); Ella Handley, 315, 100 POA; Melissa McLellan 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 352, 837, 100 POA; Mitch Aichele, 316, 307, 817; Charleigh Lemay, 304.
High averages:
Adult: Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 247;
Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 209;
Youth bowling:
Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;
Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;
Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;
Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 203; Alex Kazimer, 226.
