Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 7-13:

For the ladies, it was Angie Dranchuk, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 561 triple to go 174 over her 129 average.

For the men, it was Bill Plummer, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 592 triple to go 115 over his 159 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Cheryl Schwarz, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. She bowled a 575 triple to go 134 over her 147 average.

For the men, it was Tim Hill, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 747 triple to go 249 over his 166 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Glenn Clemens, 304, 100 POA; Cheryl Schwarz, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313; Tim Hill, 100 POA (x2); Ella Handley, 315, 100 POA; Melissa McLellan 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 352, 837, 100 POA; Mitch Aichele, 316, 307, 817; Charleigh Lemay, 304.

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 247;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 209;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 203; Alex Kazimer, 226.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling