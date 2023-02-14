Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 7-13:

For the ladies, it was Angie Dranchuk, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 561 triple to go 174 over her 129 average.

For the men, it was Bill Plummer, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 592 triple to go 115 over his 159 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Cheryl Schwarz, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. She bowled a 575 triple to go 134 over her 147 average.

For the men, it was Tim Hill, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 747 triple to go 249 over his 166 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Glenn Clemens, 304, 100 POA; Cheryl Schwarz, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313; Tim Hill, 100 POA (x2); Ella Handley, 315, 100 POA; Melissa McLellan 100 POA; Wayne Schultz, 352, 837, 100 POA; Mitch Aichele, 316, 307, 817; Charleigh Lemay, 304.

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 247;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 198; Garry Altwasser, 209;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 109;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 125;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 203; Alex Kazimer, 226.

Girls bowling

