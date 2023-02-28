Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 21-27:

For the ladies, it was Lauren Moore, who bowls in the Thurssday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 600 triple to go 204 over her 135 average.

For the men, it was Freeman Smith, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 635 triple to go 158 over his 159 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Heather Leask, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 656 triple to go 155 over her 167 average.

For the men, it was Marco Agostini, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 697 triple to go 280 over his 139 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Keith Altwasser, 313, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 304, 857; Barbie Christie, 100 POA; Travis Nelson, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 327, 787; Allen Burn, 316; Ken Hoggard, 100 POA; Freeman Smith, 100 POA; Jim Ackerman, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313, 817; Lauren Moore, 100 POA; Garry Beach, 100 POA; Marco Agostini, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 331, 765; Kane Ackeral, 305; Ella Handley, 790; Mike Litowski, 356, 879, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, Brittany Meyer, 235; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 210;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 127;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 205 Alex Kazimer, 227.

