Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 21-27:
For the ladies, it was Lauren Moore, who bowls in the Thurssday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 600 triple to go 204 over her 135 average.
For the men, it was Freeman Smith, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 635 triple to go 158 over his 159 average.
Club 55 bowlers of the week:
For the ladies, it was Heather Leask, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 656 triple to go 155 over her 167 average.
For the men, it was Marco Agostini, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 697 triple to go 280 over his 139 average.
Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):
Keith Altwasser, 313, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 304, 857; Barbie Christie, 100 POA; Travis Nelson, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 327, 787; Allen Burn, 316; Ken Hoggard, 100 POA; Freeman Smith, 100 POA; Jim Ackerman, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313, 817; Lauren Moore, 100 POA; Garry Beach, 100 POA; Marco Agostini, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 331, 765; Kane Ackeral, 305; Ella Handley, 790; Mike Litowski, 356, 879, 100 POA.
High averages:
Adult: Tyra Hoggard, Brittany Meyer, 235; Allen Burn, 246;
Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 210;
Youth bowling:
Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;
Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 127;
Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;
Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 205 Alex Kazimer, 227.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.