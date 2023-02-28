Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of Feb. 21-27:

For the ladies, it was Lauren Moore, who bowls in the Thurssday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 600 triple to go 204 over her 135 average.

For the men, it was Freeman Smith, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 635 triple to go 158 over his 159 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Heather Leask, who bowls in the Monday p.m. League. She bowled a 656 triple to go 155 over her 167 average.

For the men, it was Marco Agostini, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 697 triple to go 280 over his 139 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Keith Altwasser, 313, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 304, 857; Barbie Christie, 100 POA; Travis Nelson, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 327, 787; Allen Burn, 316; Ken Hoggard, 100 POA; Freeman Smith, 100 POA; Jim Ackerman, 100 POA; Barry Koenig, 313, 817; Lauren Moore, 100 POA; Garry Beach, 100 POA; Marco Agostini, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 331, 765; Kane Ackeral, 305; Ella Handley, 790; Mike Litowski, 356, 879, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Tyra Hoggard, Brittany Meyer, 235; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Garry Altwasser, 210;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 127;

Junior: Marley McMillan, 138; Lukas Rachwalski 203;

Senior: Aryssa Matsen, Charleigh Lemay, 205 Alex Kazimer, 227.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls bowling