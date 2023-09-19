Play is underway in all leagues for the 2023-24 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights
Numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes as new season starts
(POA = Pins Over Average):
Dan DeBoer, 300, 303, 891; Mike Litowski, 300, 317; Nathan Dancs, 308 (YBC bowler); Chris Cooper, 313; Lukas Rachwalski, 309 (YBC); Chandra Hamilton, 308; Kane Ackeral, 330.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Girls bowling
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.