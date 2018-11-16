Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Nov. 6-12…

For the ladies, it was Nicole Burden, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 469 triple to go 142 over her 109 average.

For the men, it was Bill Carleton, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 858 triple to go 318 over his 180 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Nov. 6-12…

For the ladies, it was Edith Johnson, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 630 triple to go 198 over her 144 average.

For the men, it was Joseph Shumaker, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 576 triple to go 144 over his 144 average.

Other highlights:

Wayne Schultz, 350, 321, 868; 100 POA, 401, 875, 9 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Art Block 323; Rory White, 341, 100 POA; Scott Morrice, 300; Bob Desy, 100 POA; Judy Button, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson, 316, 336, 941, 7 strikes in a row; Al Berg, 100 POA; Justin Colter, 100 POA; Leanne Weins, 304, 100 POA; Lukas Erickson, 315; Bill Carleton, 316, 307, 858, 100 POA; Rick Link, 305; Frank Marchand, 389, 860, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a row; Paul Schnyder, 313; Bill Dennis, 350, 100 POA; David Taylor, 100 POA; Gwenda Peck, 100 POA; Jim Gorrigan, 100 POA.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 252; Bailey Lawson, 265;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 212; George Smith, 224;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 122; Dominic Hall, 120;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 126; Reece Chisholm, 155;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 183; Nolan Blaeser, 188;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 161; Liam Arnold, 250.

For Oct.30-Nov.5…

For the ladies, it was Brittany Meyer, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 840 triple to go 135 over her 234 average.

For the men, it was Matt White, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled an 786 triple to go 213 over his 191 average.

Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Oct. 30-Nov.5…

For the ladies, it was Sonja Sirges, who bowls in the Monday I League. She bowled a 573 triple to go 168 over her 135 average.

For the men, it was Don Hurst, who bowls in the Friday Coffee League. He bowled a 778 triple to go 208 over his 190 average.

Other highlights:

Kay Stepman, 100 POA; William Marchand, 325, 805, 100 POA; Matt White, 391, 100 POA, 9 strikes in a row; Brittany Meyer, 300, 300, 840; Kandace Strotz, 340, 100 POA; Bailey Lawson, 341, 828; Don Hales, 100 POA; Dennis Knaus, 100 POA; Art Block, 311; Yvonne Walker, 386, 784; Art Forster, 300; Barry Koenig, 817; Betty Gauthier, 100 POA; Ron Huntington, 100 POA; Don Hurst, 314, 10o POA; Willem Gibson, 341, 100 POA; Liam Arnold, 809; Bill Dennis, 371, 902, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 333, 866, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Paul Schnyder, 341, 822, 100 POA; Keith Hoggard, 325, 305, 824.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 256; Allen Burn, 262;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 217; George Smith, 225;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 125; Dominic Hall, 122;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 126; Reece Chisholm, 153;

Juniors: Charleigh Lemay, 158; Alex Kazimer, 188;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 161; Liam Arnold, 252.