Vernon bowlers off to Youth Doubles zone finals

Four weeks of qualifying have a handful teams ready for zone playdowns

Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes’ youth bowlers have been busy in the qualifying rounds for the Youth Doubles in each of the Pee Wee, Bantam, Junior and Senior divisions.

Bowlers were paired up with a partner (highest average with lowest average, second highest with second lowest and so on).

The winners after four weeks of bowling:

PEE WEE (4-7-years-old):

Gold: Chloe Roger and Lukas Porcaro (+129);

Silver: Milo Chisholm and Ryker Schnyder (+99);

BANTAMS (8-10):

Gold: Marley McMillan and Harlan Soroka (+393);

Silver: Jo McMillan and KJ Nicholas (+255);

JUNIORS (11-14):

Gold: Colton Dranchuk and Taya Adams (+455);

Silver: Ethan Halford and Austin Thiessen (+320);

SENIORS (15-19):

Gold: Aryssa Matsen and Alex Kazimer (+430);

Silver: Zakk Hamilton and Charleigh Lemay (+127).

Bantam, junior and senior division winners advance to the zone finals in March.

Girls bowling

