Vernon climbers reach their peak

Seirian Major was named best female climber during the W.L. Seaton Rock Climbing Club’s recent ceremony. (Contributed)

Some local youth, and their volunteer leader, have reached the top of their game.

W.L. Seaton’s Rock Climbing Club recently celebrated its final class with an awards ceremony.

Along with naming the best female and male athletes, the event was also a chance for the students to say goodbye to Shane Collins, who has been the club’s pinnacle. Collins is retiring to pursue a career in photography.

“I have been volunteering and coaching the W.L Seaton Rock Climbing club for the past five years,” said Collins, who has found, “not only one but two amazing humans to take over now that I’ve stepped down.”

Keiran Cross was named best male climber while Seirian Major picked up the title for best female climber.

