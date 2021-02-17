Vernon club creates kids’ squash program in memory of former player

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon has teamed up with the family of the late Rob LeNoury and North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society to offer the Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program for kids 8 to 14 to learn the racquet sport of squash. LeNoury was a former competitive player and longtime club member who died in 2020. (Photo contributed)

The Roster Sports Club in Vernon’s newest initiative pays tribute to a former club member.

The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program will be offered at the club through family-raised funds and a partnership with LeNoury’s employer, North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society (NOYFSS), It will introduce the racquet sport of squash to kids aged 8-14.

LeNoury died in April 2020, leaving a hole in the hearts of his family, friends, and the squash community. He was a regular at The Roster since moving to Vernon in 2003 and was a former competitive squash player.

He was passionate about all sports but loved nothing more than watching his son, Michael, compete.

LeNoury worked in the family services division for 14 years, coaching and mentoring children and their parents.

“Rob felt that sports were important in the development of kids, both physically and mentally,” said his wife Katrina LeNoury. “This program will provide an opportunity for local youth to enjoy a sports activity that they may not have otherwise been able to. My hope is that this experience positively impacts the development of these youth and their outlook on life, something Rob was dedicated to doing as part of the NOYFSS team.”

NOYFSS has been serving children, youth and families in the North Okanagan since 1974, delivering a broad range of social programs that strengthen, nurture and protect the healthy development of children, youth and families. Programs are delivered through community-based outreach, skill-building and educational groups, and residential services.

NOYFSS serves more than 1,200 families per year.

“I worked alongside Rob for almost 13 years. He was outstanding in all his roles with NOYFSS, was very popular amongst the staff and was always available to lend a hand wherever he could,” said Dean Francks, NOYFSS’ executive director.

“Like Rob, I’m a firm believer that sports play a big role in supporting the healthy development of youth. The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program will benefit youth by not only promoting physical health and exercise but also in areas such as working in groups, self-confidence and just being involved with such a great pro-social activity.”

The eight-week program will run in conjunction with The Roster Juniors’ Squash Program which is continuing to run this year in a COVID-friendly manner.

“I’m thrilled to be working with NOYFSS and the LeNoury family on this initiative that honours Rob, who is sadly missed from the club,” said Roster’s squash pro, Mark Koroll. “The Rob LeNoury Memorial Squash Program helps youth who otherwise may not have the opportunity to participate, experience the great game of squash. I’m proud to be part of Rob’s legacy.”

To date, funds for the memorial program have been provided by family, who hope to run the program annually. If anyone is interested in contributing to this program in Rob´s memory, they may do so by contacting Katrina LeNoury at 250-260-5946.

Most Read