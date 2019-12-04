Vernon curlers qualify for provincials

Erik Colwell, Ben Morin and teammates hoping to get back to junior men’s championship game

Vernon curlers Ben Morin (left) and Erik Colwell have earned a spot in the 2020 B.C. Junior Men’s Curling Championships in Victoria. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Erik Colwell has booked his ticket for the 2020 B.C. Junior Men’s Curling Championships.

Colwell and his Vernon/Kamloops/Grand Forks rink of third Mitchell Kopytko (Kamloops), second Ben Morin (Vernon) and lead Logan Miron (Grand Forks) won the Okanagan playdown in Oliver to earn a spot in the provincial field in Victoria Dec. 28-Jan.2.

Colwell and Morin lost last year’s championship on home ice to eventual Canadian and World champion Tyler Tardi of Langley. Colwell, Morin and Kopytko won the 2019 B.C. U18 championship and lost in the final of the Canadian U18 tournament.

READ MORE: Big third end key for Tardi in junior final

READ MORE: Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood

READ MORE: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final

A total of 11 junior teams have qualified for the 2020 BC Junior Curling Championships.

Playdown qualification events took place at Kerry Park Curling Club, at Chilliwack Curling Club and at Oliver Curling Club, with all events wrapping up over the weekend (Nov. 30-Dec.1).

It is an exciting year for B.C. teams because the top junior women’s team and the two top junior men’s teams will represent B.C. at the national championships taking place in Langley. The junior men were recently offered that second berth as a result of Nunavut withdrawing from the competition.

The New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships takes place from Jan. 18-26, 2020, at the George Preston Recreation Centre and Langley Curling Club.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.