Vernon curlers Ben Morin (left) and Erik Colwell have earned a spot in the 2020 B.C. Junior Men’s Curling Championships in Victoria. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon curlers qualify for provincials

Erik Colwell, Ben Morin and teammates hoping to get back to junior men’s championship game

Vernon’s Erik Colwell has booked his ticket for the 2020 B.C. Junior Men’s Curling Championships.

Colwell and his Vernon/Kamloops/Grand Forks rink of third Mitchell Kopytko (Kamloops), second Ben Morin (Vernon) and lead Logan Miron (Grand Forks) won the Okanagan playdown in Oliver to earn a spot in the provincial field in Victoria Dec. 28-Jan.2.

Colwell and Morin lost last year’s championship on home ice to eventual Canadian and World champion Tyler Tardi of Langley. Colwell, Morin and Kopytko won the 2019 B.C. U18 championship and lost in the final of the Canadian U18 tournament.

READ MORE: Big third end key for Tardi in junior final

READ MORE: Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood

READ MORE: Vernon curlers fall in gold-medal Canadian final

A total of 11 junior teams have qualified for the 2020 BC Junior Curling Championships.

Playdown qualification events took place at Kerry Park Curling Club, at Chilliwack Curling Club and at Oliver Curling Club, with all events wrapping up over the weekend (Nov. 30-Dec.1).

It is an exciting year for B.C. teams because the top junior women’s team and the two top junior men’s teams will represent B.C. at the national championships taking place in Langley. The junior men were recently offered that second berth as a result of Nunavut withdrawing from the competition.

The New Holland Canadian Junior Curling Championships takes place from Jan. 18-26, 2020, at the George Preston Recreation Centre and Langley Curling Club.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
240 lbs dead lift no problem for 71-year-old Okanagan woman
Next story
Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Just Posted

Vernon golf course among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Vernon football player celebrates Canadian college championship

Former VSS Panther Josh Hyer helped the Calgary Dinos win the Vanier Cup

Can’t take the farm outta the girl: Armstrong resident

Heaton Place resident Maxine Berry recalls life on the farm in Alberta

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

42nd annual event goes Dec. 4 in support of local food bank

Car break-ins all too common in Vernon

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

Judi Mori joins Operation Popcorn in Vancouver

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Most Read