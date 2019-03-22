Among winners was Coldstream councillor Glen Taylor; his team earned their 13th win in a row Thursday. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon curling club championships took place Thursday

Congratulations to the club champs: see results.

The 2019 Vernon Curling Club Championships took place Thursday.

Congratulations to the following club champs:

Mens Champs: Sean Worth Team. Congratulations to Sean Worth, Greg Hamilton, Marv Vanmeter, Glen Taylor.

Ladies Champs: Kim Slattery team. Congratulations to Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones, Shaina McGiverin, Kim Slattery, Morgayne Eby

Mixed Champs: Marc Fillion Team. Congratulations to Dave Merklinger and Heather Kyllo, Marc and Carole Fillion, Curtis Mattenley and Candace Dickenson, James and Deb Krebbers.

Stick Champs: Phil Culbert team. Congratulations to Phil Culbert and Cliff Bryanton

Mens B winners: Jamie Sexton, Don Eyers, Pierce Malkow, Randy Pickle

Ladies B winners: Shirley Vedan, Brenda Harkies, Dianne Nohr, Lynn Gordon, JoAnne Gianiorio

Mixed B winners: Doug Pepper, Jenna Jones, Ryan & Keiko Parker, Nadia Beck, Doug Huard

Related: Canadian rink falls short of playoffs at world women’s curling championship

Related: Vernon rink collects curling win

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

 

Vernon Curling Championships. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Curling Championships. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Curling Championships. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Curling Championships. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Previous story
Canadian rink falls short of playoffs at world women’s curling championship
Next story
CFL rules committee recommending second challenge for head coaches

Just Posted

Vipers win pivotal game 5 to take 3-2 series lead

Vipers beat the Trail Smoke Eaters by a score of 5-2 and will look to end the series Saturday night in Trail at 7 p.m. at the Trail Memorial Centre. Contributed: Vernon Vipers Staff

None injured in small fire near Lumby

“It looks like it was accidental, definitely nothing suspicious.”

Vernon road closed again following landslide

The road that was reopened Thursday morning was closed again Friday following geotechnical engineer report.

Day six of Vernon dust advisory

Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure.

Vernon photographer captures emotion

It was when Davis Ross moved to Vernon that he said his passion for photography was ignited.

Vernon curling club championships took place Thursday

Congratulations to the club champs: see results.

Former Okanagan teen found safe after disappearing from YVR airport

Ethan Burnett, 14, was found safe in Kelowna on March 22

B.C. university to offer first graduate program on mindfulness in Canada

University of the Fraser Valley says the mostly-online program focuses on self-care and well being

Province announces $18.6 million for B.C. Search and Rescue

The funding, spread over three years, to pay for operations, equipment, and training

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

Kelowna youngsters grab tournament win in U.S.

The Kelowna Storm won the under-8 Shamrock Showdown Hockey Tournament in Spokane

Most Read