The 2019 Vernon Curling Club Championships took place Thursday.
Congratulations to the following club champs:
Mens Champs: Sean Worth Team. Congratulations to Sean Worth, Greg Hamilton, Marv Vanmeter, Glen Taylor.
Ladies Champs: Kim Slattery team. Congratulations to Alyssa Kyllo, Kelsi Jones, Shaina McGiverin, Kim Slattery, Morgayne Eby
Mixed Champs: Marc Fillion Team. Congratulations to Dave Merklinger and Heather Kyllo, Marc and Carole Fillion, Curtis Mattenley and Candace Dickenson, James and Deb Krebbers.
Stick Champs: Phil Culbert team. Congratulations to Phil Culbert and Cliff Bryanton
Mens B winners: Jamie Sexton, Don Eyers, Pierce Malkow, Randy Pickle
Ladies B winners: Shirley Vedan, Brenda Harkies, Dianne Nohr, Lynn Gordon, JoAnne Gianiorio
Mixed B winners: Doug Pepper, Jenna Jones, Ryan & Keiko Parker, Nadia Beck, Doug Huard
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.