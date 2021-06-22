Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)

Vernon cyclist maintains lead in Race Across America

Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri on her way to the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland

Leah Goldstein has chapped lips, saddle sores, and the lead.

Goldstein, from Vernon, arrived at Time Station 32, Camdenton, MO (Missouri), at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time Tuesday, June 22, before any other cyclist in the Race Across America (RAAM) 2021.

She’s now put in six days, 19 hours and 41 minutes, and has put 1,893 miles between her and Oceanside, Cal., where the world’s toughest bicycle race started June 15.

Goldstein has reportedly changed her sleep schedule from what she did in RAAM 2019.

Last time she alternated between taking a 90-minute and a three-hour sleep each night. This year she is sticking to three hours for a deeper REM cycle and that seems to be working better.

The chapped lips and saddle sores are usual RAAM hazards. Aside from those, Goldstein is holding strong.

“One of the greatest gifts you can give another is supporting a dream,” said Connie Friend Cantrell, a member of Goldstein’s race crew, on the Race Across America Facebook page Tuesday, June 22. “Not watching or saying go ahead, but doing something to assist or consistently encourage. Big dreams take time and work; they always need a bit (or a lot) of help.”

There are 12 solo riders competing in RAAM, which spans more than 3,000 miles, climbs 175,000 feet, crosses 12 states, and finishes at City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland, the east coast sailing mecca. She is more than halfway there.

According to race information, Goldstein is slated to reach Checkpoint 33, Jefferson City, MO., just before 12 p.m. Pacific. She has covered 1,929.1 miles averaging 278.8 miles per days at an average route speed of 13.9 miles per hour

READ MORE: Vernon rider leading world’s toughest bicycle race

READ MORE: Yoga gone to the goats at North Okanagan ranch


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CyclingLocal Sports

Previous story
Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Next story
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Just Posted

Langley RCMP say a vehicle drove by the Langley City bus loop and let out bear mace spray at a group of youth Tuesday evening at 6:15 p.m. Web image
2 Vernon Mounties bear maced, assaulted

Man with arrest warrants attempts to evade arrest, assaults RCMP officer

Armstrong residents Janine Carscadden, left, her partner Eva Ekeroth and their dog, Ollie, collect signatures of support for a rainbow crosswalk in the city. (Contributed)
Armstrong couple hope for rainbow crosswalk somewhere in community

Plenty of support shown for adding colourful crosswalk to city

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian and Tina William lead the Every Child Matters March in Enderby Monday, June 21. (Lyndsey Leon photo)
Hundreds march with Splatsin in Enderby for #215

300 orange-shirt wearing people of all backgrounds turned out in support

Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri and continues to lead the Race Across American (RAAM) 2021, billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race which started in California and will finish at Annapolis, Maryland. (RAAM 2021 Facebook photo)
Vernon cyclist maintains lead in Race Across America

Leah Goldstein has reached Missouri on her way to the finish line in Annapolis, Maryland

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

‘Too much heat can be harmful to your health’

A person stands in a tower on the perimeter of the Number 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 denounced by China as “politically motivated” and based on “lies.” THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein
VIDEO: Trudeau demands truth from China about Uyghurs

PM says Canada has admitted broken Indigenous relationship, unlike China on Uyghurs

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister makes his way to question period at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
‘Who owns the land?’ Finding residential school graves predicted to be complicated

Federal government recently promised $27 million to find graves across the country

CELEBRATING INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY Council members and witnesses from the Hupacasath First Nation, left, and Tseshaht First Nation, right, prepare to raise their respective flags in front of Port Alberni City Hall on Monday, June 21, 2021. The flags will permanently fly as part of the city’s reconciliation work. See more coverage from the flag raising ceremony on page A5. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Vancouver Island First Nations flags to fly permanently at city hall

Addition of flags are one Port Alberni response to reconciliation

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, an Okanagan based-law practice, and provides Kelowna Capital News with weekly stories from the world of local, national and international law. (Contributed)
Kootnekoff: Access to justice and residential schools in Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk in the classroom and in the community identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

Wade Cudmore, seen here with his mother Kathy Richardson, had his first court appearance in relation to first degree murder charges in the deaths of Erick and Carlo Fryer Tuesday, June 22, 2021. (Kathy Richardson/Facebook)
Man charged in Naramata double homicide appears in Penticton court

Wade Cudmore appeared for the first time in relation to first degree murder charges

Most Read