Vernon fighter wins MMA bout by TKO

Rylie Marchand (left), performs a Flying Armbar on her coach Raja Kler at Unity Martial Arts Academy. (File photo)

It took her less than three minutes to claim victory.

Vernon’s Rylie Marchand, 17, was in Lethbridge, Alta. Saturday, Nov. 24, where she took down 27-year-old Taylor Pinchak in Rumble in the Cage 60 MMA fight night action.

The referee called it quits 2:46 into the first round when Marchand’s dominant ground and pound earned her victory by way of technical knock out.

Related: Marchand taking it to Texas

Related: Marchand shows MMA moxy

Marchand, a Fulton Secondary student, trains out of Unity MMA in Vernon.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.