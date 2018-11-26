Vernon fighter wins MMA bout by TKO

It took her less than three minutes to claim victory.
Vernon’s Rylie Marchand, 17, was in Lethbridge, Alta. Saturday, Nov. 24, where she took down 27-year-old Taylor Pinchak in Rumble in the Cage 60 MMA fight night action.
The referee called it quits 2:46 into the first round when Marchand’s dominant ground and pound earned her victory by way of technical knock out.
Marchand, a Fulton Secondary student, trains out of Unity MMA in Vernon.
