Rylan Terleski of the Destroyers escapes the reach of Brock Warner of the Strikers in U10 flag football at Grahame Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Flag Family Football Day Sunday

Vernon & District Minor Football Association high on new program

Flag Family Football Day runs Sunday at Grahame Park.

Action starts at 9 a.m. with music and games running until 2 p.m. There will be a bouncy house and a concession.

“Vernon & District Minor Football Association is off to an amazing start as we added a flag program back to our options,” said vice-president Marcy Kennedy. “For the last several years, families would have to travel to Kelowna for the flag portion of minor football. Not anymore. VDMFA was approached by several families who wanted to see flag return to Vernon. So that’s what Flag Coordinator Chris Burke and his team did.

“Flag is a super fun opportunity for those who love football or want to learn the sport, without the contact portion. It is a short season and is very affordable too.”

The flag season started April 7 and runs until mid-June. They are more than 80 mini-athletes registered in the flag program. Practices run Friday nights and games are on Sundays. Registration for tackle is underway and info can be found at vdmfa.ca.

All equipment is provided, including a T-shirt and shorts. There is one small fee with funding options available.

“VDMFA was in a rebuilding year last year and managed to double registration in the 2017 season. This year, we are hopeful to have even more registrants playing this amazing sport,” added Kennedy. “We have another full and amazing board of directors ready to build off last year’s progress.”

Andy Steffanson, a former coach and director, is president. Secretary is Leah Andrist, while Heidi Austin is treasurer and registrar is Dawn LeBreque. Ron Kirschner is coaching co-ordinator.

Previous story
Dental crew brush back United

Just Posted

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Vernon tax notices issued

Residents have until July 3 to pay and/or collect home owner grant if eligible

UPDATE: Power restored for nearly 3,000

Accident cuts off power to Vernon and Coldstream homes for several hours Wednesday evening

SilverStar reaches new heights with gondola

Vernon ski resort installing new feature, with opening date set for July 7

MLA pushing province and pharmaceutical to save Vernon woman

Cystic fibrosis patient can’t afford $20,000/month medication she needs to survive

Vernon Flag Family Football Day Sunday

Vernon & District Minor Football Association high on new program

Dental crew brush back United

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association roundup

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

Column: Women’s breasts really aren’t that big a deal

A follow after some Princeton, B.C. students gained considerable exposure throughout the province when they dropped their bras

First Nations excluded from Columbia River Treaty talks

Three Indigenous groups in Southern B.C. Interior will not be involved in upcoming talks.

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

Most Read