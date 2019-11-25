Vernon foursome reaches Classic tiebreaker

Andrew Nerpin of Vernon’s Jim Cotter foursome (left) and Rick Sawatsky (right) guide Steve Laycock’s shot toward the rings at the $84,000 Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Black Press)

Vernon’s Jim Cotter made it to a tiebreaker before being eliminated at the $84,000 Ashley HomeStore Curling Classic in Penticton.

Cotter, backed by third Steve Laycock, second Andrew Nerpin and lead Rick Sawatsky, fell 4-2 in a six-end tiebreaker to Karsten Sturmay of Edmonton, who stole single points in the fifth and sixth ends to record the win. Sturmay was then eliminated by Ross Whyte of Stirling, Scotland.

Whyte and fellow scot Bruce Mouat of Edinburgh collected the two tiebreaker spots into the quarterfinals.

Cotter went 3-2 in his six-team round-robin pool, good for third place behind John Epping (5-0) of Toronto and Mike McEwen (4-1) of Winnipeg.

The Vernon squad lost 6-5 to Epping in an extra end, and fell 6-3 to McEwen. Wins came against Braden Culvert of Winnipeg (4-2), former teammate John Morris of Regina (7-4) and Sean Geall of New Westminster (8-2).

Vernon’s John Slattery played lead for Penticton’s Brad Wood. The rink went 1-4.

