Vernon fourth in Royal Rumble volleyball

20-team Douglas College volleyball tourney

The Vernon Christian School Royals placed fourth in the 20-team Douglas College Royal Rumble senior boys volleyball tournament in Coquitlam last weekend.

The No 1-ranked AAA Earl Marriott Mariners of Surrey stopped the Royals (A team) 2-0 (25-15, 25-16).

The Richmond Christian Eagles, who are rated sixth in the AA poll, bounced the Royals 2-0 (25-12, 25-23) in the bronze-medal match.

RELATED: Royals take tournament

RELATED: Vernon volleyball stars face the finest

Vernon outside hitter Ben Molitwenik was presented an all-star award for his superb play in the tournament. Both coaches Dwayne Remple and Chris Bannick gave props to the Royals.

“Playing seven matches with only eight players, the boys simply ran out of energy by the time we reached the semis,” said Bannick. “Excellent effort from all players; everyone contributed to the success of the team.”

The Royals, who open their invitational tourney starting Friday, 3 p.m. against the Kelowna Christian Knights, won their pool by defeating Enver Creek Cougars of Surrey (2-0) 25-16, 25-18, and rolled over Alpha Falcons of Burnaby 2-0 25-14, 25-16 before prevailing in a tight match against the #8 ranked AAA Argyle Pipers of North Vancouver (2-1) 25-27, 25-21, 16-14.

Molitwenik led the attack against Argyle with eight kills while Liam Remple added seven kills in the middle. Jacob Defeo rang up 29 assists as setter, while Braeden McAmmond sealed the win with a service ace down the line.

In Saturday’s playoff action, the Royals grounded the #11 ranked AAA Elgin Park Orcas of Surrey 2-0 25-21,25-17. Outside attacker Josh Hall led Royals with 11 kills and a service ace, while libero Shaun Huizinga came up with some timely digs to frustrate the Orcas’ offence. Setter Kaden Koshman sparked the Vernon offence, while right side Levi VanderDeen served tough.

In the quarterfinals, the Royals kept rolling with a straight-set win over the Riverside Rapids of Coquitlam 25-21, 25-17.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saxons stop Maroons 42-7
Next story
It’s shaping up to be quite a finish in CFL’s West Division standings

Just Posted

Birds being fed in Vernon parking lot not a great idea

Vernon wildlife control services owner says feeding ducks and geese, or any wildlife, is bad

BX Falls Trail closed for sedimentation removal

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 25, the RDNO will be closing the lower section of BX Falls Trail.

Vernon fourth in Royal Rumble volleyball

20-team Douglas College volleyball tourney

Retired Vernon broadcaster ‘a common sense’ choice for council

Gord Leighton, a former Prince George councillor, is seeking a seat on Vernon council

Introducing Queen Silver Star candidates

59th edition of program now underway

Weekday weather update

A look at your Okanagan-Shuswap weekday weather for Sept. 24

Canada has removed six out of 900 asylum seekers already facing U.S. deportation

Ottawa had said the ‘overwhelming majority’ had been removed

Appeal pipeline decision but consult Indigenous communities, Scheer says

The federal appeals court halted the Trans Mountain expansion last month

Luxury Airbnb faces regional district scorn

An Okangan property owner is accused of performing renovations, renting the chalet without proper permits

Shuswap family raises awareness of need for better child cancer treatments

Young cancer patient doing her best to help others with the disease that hits one in 333 kids

Sutton sets Kelowna Chiefs’ offence

Kelowna 7 North Okanagan 3 in KIJHL play

B.C. electric vehicle subsidy fund drains faster than expected

Province adds another $10 million to incentive fund

Fall colours arrive at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Environment Canada is calling for sunny and warm temperatures for the last week of September

‘I’ll never forgive you:’ Victim impact statements at hearing for Calgary killer

Curtis Healy was found guilty of first-degree murder Friday in the death of Dawns Baptiste.

Most Read