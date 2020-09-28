Hillview Golf Club pro Myles Johnson (right) finished tied for seventh, four shots back of the winner, at the PGA of BC Club Pro Golf Championship held at Nicklaus North Golf Course in Whistler. (File photo)

Vernon golf pro ties for seventh at B.C. championship

Myles Johnson of Hillview ended up four shots back of the winner in 36-hole event at Whistler

Vernon golfer Myles Johnson of Hillview Golf Course cracked the top-10 at the 2020 Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO PGA of BC Club Professional Championship presented by Oakcreek Golf & Turf LP at the Nicklaus North Golf Course in Whistler.

Johnson finished in a tie for seventh place in the field of 45 at 1-under-par 141 after rounds of 72 and 69. He pocketed $650.

Brad Clapp outlasted Dave Zibrik on the third playoff hole Tuesday to win the championship.

After both players were tied at 5-under-par through two rounds of play, Clapp (Cultus Lake Golf Club) made par on the third extra hole – the 18th at Nicklaus North – to claim the title over Zibrik (Point Grey Golf & Country Club).

The Club Professional Championship is a 36-hole, individual stroke-play tournament open to all Head, Executive and Head Teaching Professionals within the PGA of BC membership.

With the victory, Clapp claimed the winner’s share of $2,700 from a purse of nearly $15,000 and will have his name etched on the Dick Munn Memorial Trophy for the first time.

“I just had a good look at the names on that trophy and it’s pretty cool to add mine to it, too,” said the 33-year-old, a past winner on the Mackenzie Tour. “It’s a big accomplishment.”

Mark Kitts of Kelowna’s Shadrow Ridge Golf Club finished tied for third with Brian McDonald of Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club at 4-under.

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe from the Salmon Arm Golf Club finished tied for 21st at 10-over-par with rounds of 78 and 74, good for $163.


