Vernon golf pro ties for seventh at B.C. championship

Vernon golfer Myles Johnson of Hillview Golf Course cracked the top-10 at the 2020 Srixon/Cleveland Golf/XXIO PGA of BC Club Professional Championship presented by Oakcreek Golf & Turf LP at the Nicklaus North Golf Course in Whistler.
Johnson finished in a tie for seventh place in the field of 45 at 1-under-par 141 after rounds of 72 and 69. He pocketed $650.
Brad Clapp outlasted Dave Zibrik on the third playoff hole Tuesday to win the championship.
After both players were tied at 5-under-par through two rounds of play, Clapp (Cultus Lake Golf Club) made par on the third extra hole – the 18th at Nicklaus North – to claim the title over Zibrik (Point Grey Golf & Country Club).
The Club Professional Championship is a 36-hole, individual stroke-play tournament open to all Head, Executive and Head Teaching Professionals within the PGA of BC membership.
With the victory, Clapp claimed the winner’s share of $2,700 from a purse of nearly $15,000 and will have his name etched on the Dick Munn Memorial Trophy for the first time.
“I just had a good look at the names on that trophy and it’s pretty cool to add mine to it, too,” said the 33-year-old, a past winner on the Mackenzie Tour. “It’s a big accomplishment.”
Mark Kitts of Kelowna’s Shadrow Ridge Golf Club finished tied for third with Brian McDonald of Oliver’s Fairview Mountain Golf Club at 4-under.
Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe from the Salmon Arm Golf Club finished tied for 21st at 10-over-par with rounds of 78 and 74, good for $163.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.