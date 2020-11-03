Vernon’s Kendra Munk-Jones won her first college golf event for the UBC Okanagan Heat, winning the B.C. Rivalry Series stop at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. (UBCO Photo)

Vernon’s Kendra Munk-Jones won her first college golf event for the UBC Okanagan Heat, winning the B.C. Rivalry Series stop at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. (UBCO Photo)

Vernon golfer collects college victory

Kendra Jones-Munk of UBCO Heat wins rivalry series stop in Surrey

Being able to compete against other girls who are at a high level, says Vernon golfer Kendra Jones-Munk, has really helped push her to play her best.

And it’s worked.

Jones-Munk, a freshman with the UBC Okanagan Heat, won the fifth event of the eight-stop B.C. Rivalry Series among B.C. universities and colleges Thursday, Oct. 22, at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. She shot a 1-over-par 73 to outpace the second-place golfers by a pair of strokes. Jones-Munk’s Heat teammates finished second in the team event.

“This first season of university golf has been a huge opportunity to get more and more confident in my golf game,” said Jones-Munk. “I went into the day wanting to make sure that my tempo in my swing was consistent throughout the whole day and making sure that any misses I had with shots were small and still within play.”

The recent announcement that the UBC Okanagan-hosted Canada West golf championships would be cancelled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions that eliminated the ability of out-of-province sports teams to travel to B.C. brought together some of the B.C.-based golf schools to improvise a competition schedule.

The Heat collaborated with the UBC Thunderbirds and the University of Fraser Valley Cascades to create the B.C. Rivalry Series, consisting of eight single-day tournaments during the fall semester, with the hope of scheduling an additional 12 events in the spring of 2021. The series will require all players and coaches to abide by BC health protocols.

“Winning the event at Northview was an amazing experience and a huge confidence booster and allowed me to see the results of all the training that I had done with my coach and team,” said Jones-Munk, whose strong play carried over into the final two fall events of the rivalry series.

A dominant performance by the Heat women on Thursday, Oct. 29, in the final event, saw the entire foursome finish in the top five.

Consistently the top UBCO golfer this fall, Kayleigh Trowman of Port Stanley, Ont. finished tied for second on the Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey with teammate Rebecca Reitsma of Kelowna. Both fired a 3-over (76) just one stroke shy of the round’s winner, UBC’s Esther Lee.

Jones-Munk and third-year veteran, Samantha Copeland of Calgary, tied for fourth with UFV’s Alex Brunner. Those three all shot (78) for the day.

With four of the top five scores on the day, the Heat ran away with the team title by four strokes, finishing with a combined score of 230 (+11). UBC shot 234 (+15) and UFV tallied a 240 (+21) for the top three team scores.

“The play from rookie Kendra Jones-Munk has been very impressive,” said UBCO coach Clay Stothers. “With an individual win after shooting 73 at Northview Ridge Course last Thursday shows how this team kept getting better all year long.

“The icing on the cake, however, was the team’s best single-day scoring yesterday in the final event of the fall with two rounds of 76 and two rounds of 78. That is the best the team has ever played…What a great way to end the fall season.”

UBCO finish the fall portion in second place in the rivalry series, trailing only the 13-time Golf Canada Canadian University/College champions, UBC Thunderbirds.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO

READ MORE: Vernon golfer earns tour trifecta


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College AthleticsGirls golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Just Posted

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (The Canadian Press/AP Patrick Semansky)
Black Press Okanagan readers predict Joe Biden for president

Over 200 people voted that they expect Joe Biden to win tonight’s U.S. presidential election

Vernon’s Kendra Munk-Jones won her first college golf event for the UBC Okanagan Heat, winning the B.C. Rivalry Series stop at Surrey’s Northview Golf and Country Club. (UBCO Photo)
Vernon golfer collects college victory

Kendra Jones-Munk of UBCO Heat wins rivalry series stop in Surrey

The City of Vernon will not mandate the use of face coverings in indoor public facilities as of Nov. 3, 2020. Other local governments have recently switched to mandatory mask policies in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
Masks not mandatory in City of Vernon facilities for now

Neighbouring governments have started to mandate face coverings in public buildngs

Nicole Neill and her son, Finn. Nicole was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal breast cancer earlier this year. A GoFundMe has been launched by friends to ease the burden of expenses related to her treatment. (Contributed)
Friends raise funds for Vernon mother battling terminal breast cancer

GoFundMe created for Nicole Neill, diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer

Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)
Locally filmed wartime movie to make Canadian premiere in Vernon next week

Enderby Entertainment’s latest film, Recon, will air at Vernon Towne Cinema just in time for Remembrance Day

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)
B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Satellite view showing the bridge over Keremeos Creek. A local man was found dead just north of the bridge on Nov. 2. (Google Maps)
Keremeos man, 55, found dead in local creek

RCMP say his death is not considered suspicious

Stock photo
Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Ninety-five cases are active, none of which are currently hospitalized

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

Supt. Kara Triance is the Kelowna RCMP’s new top brass. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna’s new top cop promises communication, collaboration, good conduct

Kara Triance ready to tackle high-profile issues, has high expectations for detachment

Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a camper fire near Moosejaw Street and Conklin Avenue Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Brennan Phillips - Western News) Penticton Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a fire that consumed a camper on Nov. 3. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Penticton resident suffers minor injuries after camper goes up in flames

One person is believed to have suffered minor injuries

Most Read