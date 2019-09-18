Vernon jiu jitsu fighter wins World Masters bronze

(Super) Dave Rothwell tried to regain heavyweight title he won in 2017

Vernon’s (Super) Dave Rothwell, in blue, won bronze in the heavyweight division at the World Masters Jiu Jitsu Championships in Las Vegas. (Contributed)

Professor (Super) Dave Rothwell, owner and head instructor at Pacific Top Team Vernon Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, accompanied three of his students to Las Vegas to compete in the recent World Masters championship.

The Masters is one of the largest BJJ tournaments in the world and one that Super Dave won his weight division in 2017.

But having come up empty in 2018, Rothwell returned to try to reclaim his 2017 title. He had 23 grapplers in his heavyweight division.

Rothwell’s first match ended with Super Dave sweeping and then submitting his opponent with an Ezekiel choke from mount.

He went on to win his second and third matches on points.

In the semi-finals, Rothwell ran out of time and lost by points, having to settle for bronze.

He then decided to go into the open weight class (no weight limit) and again managed to beat another fighter before having to settle for another bronze in his semi-final match, losing to the eventual gold medal winner.

Female brown belt Chris Ahola returned to Vegas this year with only one opponent in her weight class. That opponent was the same grappler that the year before mauled Ahola in their match.

This year, Ahola took her to the bell, losing a close match on points but showing her improvement over a year of committed training.

She also went into the open weight where she won her first match by points, then lost her second to narrowly miss fighting again for a medal.

Local youth sensations, the Breget Brothers (Elan, blue belt, 16, and Winter, orange belt, 14), also made the trek to Vegas to compete in two concurrently run tournaments — IBJJF Summer International Las Vegas International Open and the Kids International IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No Gi Championships.

Elan Breget won two matches in his Gi division to bring home the gold. In No Gi, he walked away with a bronze.

Winter Breget (orange belt) also managed to rack up another gold in his Gi division.

Upon his return to PTT Vernon, Winter was awarded his green belt; the highest rank he can hold until he reaches the age of 16.

The Breget Brothers have been training since 2009, World and Pan American champions several times over on their Jiu-Jitsu journey.

All competitors were happy with their efforts and results and were eager to leave the bright lights of Vegas to return to Vernon and get back on the mats teaching and training.

