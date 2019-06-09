Vernon Kal Tire scores lone goal in 1-0 win over Penticton

Vernon Kal Tire edged Penticton FC 1-0 in Capri Insurance Oldtimers Soccer League 45+ action in Kelowna.

Kal Tire started without subs and ended the game with half the team limping after picking up injuries. Bobby Zalick scored the lone goal halfway through the first half after Clint Dickinson fed him with an inch-perfect through ball over 40 yards.

Vernon had a few more chances to extend the lead but could not convert. Penticton dominated possession in the second half and came close to an equalizer on several occasions. Kal Tire lured on the counter-attack and almost got a second goal, only to be denied by the post.

ELSEWHERE:

MISSION CLEANERS 7 R&B RENTED MULES 0

Mission Cleaners had a full sub bench to start the game, while Rented Mules began the game with no subs. An early goal by Mission Cleaners also indicated a difficult night for the Rental Mules. The fresh legs of the Mission Cleaners continued to press for the first half, but the undaunted Mules held their ground and held the Cleaners scoreless for the rest of the half. The second half began to see the Mules start to tire and the large sub bench of the Mission Cleaners pressed their advantage leading to six more goals in the later stages of the game.

MABUI 4 REAL JVL 2

Mabui started strongly with goals by Roger Russell, Jason Jennens and James White going up 3-0 at the half. Mabui continued early in the second half after Jay Christiansen made a great save only to have the rebound converted to a goal by James White.

JVL, however, did not give up, coming back with two beautiful goals by Rickard Branby and an almost goal off the cross bar. JVL did have a few more chances but was unable to complete a comeback.

BRANDT’S CREEK 2 INTERIOR BEVERAGES 2

The wind and the sun made it difficult in the first half for both teams to control the ball in the air. After the first 15 minutes of intense pressure from Brandt’s, Grant Russouw scored Interior Beverage’s first goal on a counter attack. Chris Purnell followed up with another goal to extend the lead to two. Brandt’s never let up and goals from Keith Seager and Brad Grainge tied the game at two.