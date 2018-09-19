Vernon Magnums sink Kelowna Sun

Vernon Morning Star Staff
Southern Interior Minor Football League action in Vernon
Southern Interior Minor Football League action in Vernon
Vernon Morning Star Staff
Southern Interior Minor Football League action in Vernon
Telkwa Mayor Darcy Repen disputes being NDP campaign supporter
David Hesketh had beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to… Continue reading
A total of 25 people — one shy of equalling record — have filed to run for Vernon mayor and council
New addition will watch over drivers from a Coquitlam median for first-of-its-kind pilot in Canada
The characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation”
Needed to fill demand for increasingly popular French immersion programs in B.C.
There were 1,036 overdose deaths in the first three months of the year, with 94 per cent accidental
A warning from Interior Health about the unknown health risks of vaping is getting a partial rebuke
A release party for Carolyn Anele’s Wishes, Dreams and Centuries is Sept. 29 at Paddlewheel Park Hall
B.C. Land Matching Program supports access to affordable farmland for young farmers
The program connects farmers looking for land with landowners looking to lease
Southern Interior Minor Football League action in Vernon
American expats enjoy new Kelowna home
The characters are best friends and have many human traits but “remain puppets, and do not have a sexual orientation”
The decision provides temporary protection and relief, said Chief Joe Alphonse
Laws and bylaws differ from province to province, and even from town to town.
Southern Interior Minor Football League Atom Division play in Vernon