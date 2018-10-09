Vernon’s McPhie goal boosts WolfPack

Vernon’s Finlay McPhie scored once as the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack and University of Northern B.C. Timberwolves of Prince George drew 3-3 in thrilling Canada West men’s soccer action Sunday at Hillside Stadium in Kamloops.

Both teams connected once in stoppage time. TRU also got markers from Thomas Lantmeeters and Justin Donaldson. The Timberwolves got goals from Abou Cisse, Cody Gysbergs and Emmanual Drame. Gybergs converted in the 88th minute, while Donaldson and Drame tallied in two minutes of extra time.

TRU improved to 3-6-3, while UNBC went to 4-3-4.

The WolfPack had the good chances early, enjoying two corners in the opening 12 minutes, both just missing the mark as they were crossed into the crease occupied by Rob Goodey of UNBC.

In the 16th minute, Kalifa Fanne (third year, midfield, Tours, France) drove to the net and fired it just outside the left post. But it was the Timberwolves who drew first blood. In the 30th minute, Cisse put in a loose ball after a set piece for his first goal of the season.

UNBC had a glorious chance six minutes later as Owen Stewart (third-year midfield, Prince George) ran down the right side and took a shot which hit the crossbar. Liam Stewart (fourth year, midfield, Prince George) picked up the loose ball rebound and couldn’t capitalize.

The WolfPack tied the match seven minutes later as a left-foot swipe by Thomas Lantmeeters resulted in his fourth goal of the year.

TRU lost veteran Mitch Popadynetz (fifth year, midfield, Nelson) in stoppage time in the first half after a lower-body injury. He did not return for the second half and was replaced by rookie Dylan Hooper (Winnipeg).

Gardner came out of the net in the 50th minute and left two UNBC players wide open. Francesco Bartolillo had a wide open net but put it outside on the left side of the cage. In the 57th minute, TRU’s Donaldson (fourth year, midfield, Kamloops) got a loose ball and blasted it from 30 yards with Goodey stretching to his right to get a piece of the ball.

Goodey came up with a big stop in the 71st minute when Donaldson saw some open ground and hit a laser to the near left side.

The WolfPack took the lead off a corner in the 76th minute. McPhie was served a beauty from Donaldson for his first goal of the year. He out-jumped two defenders to head the ball in.

UNBC was awarded a penalty kick at 89 minutes and Cody Gysbers drew the Timberwolves even by beating Gardner to the left.

The WolfPack immediately came downfield off the kickoff. Donaldson showed his speed and accuracy as he blew down the left side and blasted a corker past a startled Goodey’s left shoulder. Donaldson was named the TRU Bookstore/McDonalds’s Leader of the Pack player of the match for the second straight day.

At 95 minutes, Gordon Hall of UNBC threw the ball into the centre of the box where Drame turned and fired it upstairs on a scrambly Gardner to tie the contest.

James Fraser, Donaldson and Nyavor supplied goals as the Pack grounded the Timberwolves 3-1 Saturday. Conrad Rowlands replied for UNBC.

Baseball Pack sizzle

It was a very successful weekend for the TRU WolfPack baseball team as they won four of five exhibition games they hosted at Norbrock Stadium.

The Pack hammered the University of Calgary Dinos 10-2 Friday with Tyler Moskalyk (Thunder Bay) taking the win. He went seven innings, giving up five hits, one earned run and striking out seven. Offensively, TRU was led by Taylor Van Ham (Medicine Hat), Adam Filmon (Winnipeg) and Liam Shibata (Abbotsford) with two hits apiece. Van Ham scored twice and had two RBI. Filmon hit a double, stole a base and scored three runs.

The WolfPack opened Saturday with a 7-2 victory over the Dinos. TRU scored five runs in the ninth inning which was highlighted by a Tyron James (Woodby, Ont.) two-run triple. Qwinn Nesplak (White Rock) was the winner in relief of starter Tyler Hodder (Fort McMurray).

The Pack then outlasted the UBC Thunderbirds 9-7 with Vernon’s Kurtis Wall knocking in two runs with two hits. Jack Suhai (Medicine Hat) was 3-for-4 with one RBI.

