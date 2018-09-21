Vernon Minor Football throws Family Fun Day

Vernon association’s three teams all have home games from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Okanagan College

The public is welcome to join Vernon Minor Football in having fun.

The association is hosting its annual Family Fun Day Sunday at Greater Vernon Athletic Park, as all three teams play their second-to-last home games of the regular season.

“We’re going to have announcers for the games, a tent, concession (The Grub Truck) and swag and prizes to give away,” said minor football spokesperson Marcy Kennedy.

Among the other highlights:

*Halftime shows will feature local dance school talent;

*Guest singers for O Canada;

*Face painting;

*Music;

* Football toss (using small, rubber footballs), similar to Frisbee toss event held at Vernon Vipers hockey and Vernon Tigers lacrosse games;

* Members of Vernon’s two high school teams, Vernon Panthers and Fulton Maroons, will be on hand. Many players got their start in minor football.

The Vernon Magnums atom team, which is undefeated in the Southern Interior Football Conference, kick things off at 10 a.m. The Vernon Magnum Yellowjackets Pee Wee team and Magnum Marauders Junior Bantam squad will look for their first wins of the year at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively.

All three teams will face Kelowna opposition.

Admission to all games is free.

Vernon Minor Football is still taking registration until Sept. 30. Registration information is available on the association’s website.



