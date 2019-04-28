Keaton Dick, a Grade 9 Kalamalka Secondary School student, negotiates the Rubberhead Trails in the first regional mountain bike race of the school season in Salmon Arm. (Photo - submitted)

Vernon mountain bike racers impress in Shuswap

High school students compete in first regional race of season

Vernon School District secondary students had impressive result in the first regional mountain bike race of the season. Riders travelled to the Salmon Arm’s Rubberhead Trails to race in a challenging enduro race.

“Racers were timed in three segments of the race course, and times were combined to determine results,” said Vernon coach Corinne McWhinney. “It was an exciting race on a tough course, and even though there were a few crashes, all Vernon riders crossed the finished line.”

Vernon is hosting the next regional race at Ellison Provincial Park trails on Thursday, May 9. This will be a cross-country race and will start at 4 p.m.

Salmon Arm Rubberhead Enduro Vernon Race Results:

Bantam Boys (Gr.8)

2nd – Evan Sadesky (WL Seaton);

Juvenile Boys (Grade 9)

5th – Keaton Dick (Kalamalka Secondary);

6th – Brennan King (WL Seaton);

9th – Nathan Stewart (WL Seaton);

12th – Pedar Ree (WL Seaton);

13th – Sam Rosen (Kalamalka Secondary);

Junior Boys (Grade 10)

7th – Cody Wessels (Vernon Christian School);

10th – Tye Krause (Kalamalka Secondary);

15th – Diego Glanz (WL Seaton);

16th – Gage Stoll (WL Seaton);

20th – Jaxon Peters (VSS);

Senior Girls (Gr.11/12)

3rd – Kate Earle (Kalamalka Secondary);

6th – Rebecca Fux (WL Seaton);


Seaton Secondary Grade 11 student Rebecca Fux is pursued by an opponent in the first regional mountain bike race of the school season, hosted on the Rubberhead Trail in Salmon Arm. (Photo - submitted)

