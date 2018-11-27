Vernon Mustangs crank up offence

Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers goalie Matthew Barber stares down a shot from a visiting 100 Mile House Milers player in exhibition Peewee Tier 4 hockey action at the Priest Valley Arena. The teams played to a 3-3 draw. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Switching up the lines helped the Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs offence.

The Mustangs erupted for double-digits in an 11-4 Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association Peewee Tier 2 league game Saturday at Kal Tire Place.

Hudson Kibblewhite scored four times and added an assist for the Mustangs, who led 3-1 after 20 minutes and 9-1 after two periods.

Morgan Hackman had 2+3 for Vernon, Maguire Nicholson and Charlie Swartz chipped in 2+1 while Jeffrey Curtis added a single. Lily Roberts and Alessandro Durfeld each had two assists.

The Mustangs split their weekend games, as they fell 7-2 Sunday to the Rockets in Kelowna.

Kibblewhite and Hackman scored for Vernon.

BANTAM AA

North Zone Kings swept the Central Okanagan Rockets 11-2 and 6-1 in Tier 1 Bantam AA action at the Capital News Centre in Kelowna.

For the second straight Sunday, Kings goalie Kristi Vassberg took a shutout bid into the third period. A week prior in Kimberley, Vassberg allowed a goal two minutes into the final frame. On Sunday, the Rockets spoiled her day with a goal with just 38 seconds remaining in the game.

Jarred Feist led North Okanagan with 2+1 while singles went to Jace Weir, Matthew Johnston, Grayson Williamson and Caleb Dehoog.

Austin Roest was the lone multiple goal scorer Saturday, pocketing a pair and adding one assist. Single snipes went to Johnston, Weir, Cosmo Wilson, Devin Jameson, Deagan Mcmillan, Jarred Feist, Derek Teare and Layton Feist. Weir, Jarred Feist and Williamson each had two assists. Mandi Feist picked up the win in goal.

ATOM DEVELOPMENT

Vernon Valley Wood Remanufacturing Jr. Vipers were swept in a pair of league contests at home over the weekend.

The wood crew fell 7-3 Saturday to the Merritt Centennials at the Priest Valley Arena, then dropped a 6-4 decision 24 hours later at Kal Tire Place to the Kelowna Rockets.

Tylen Lewis, Preston Sutch and Cohen Hogberg scored against Merritt in support of starting goalie Ethan Whitney. Shanahan Gare added an assist.

Vernon nearly rallied Sunday after giving up four goals in the opening period against Kelowna, getting as close as 5-4 in the third before the Rockets got an insurance marker.

Hudson Podollan, Gare, Cameron Matile and Aaron Teichroeb scored for Vernon, who had Cohen Bailey between the pipes. Kyle Gillick, Jace Nemirsky, Lewis, Asher Kuiken and Matthew Vranesic had assists.