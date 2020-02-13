Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs captain Hudson Kibblewhite beats South Delta Storm goalie Marcus Taylor high over the shoulder for the opening goal of the 49th annual Coca Cola Classic Vernon Winter Carnival Peewee Hockey Tournament Thursday, Feb. 13, at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star0

Vernon Mustangs fall in tourney opener

South Delta Storm rallies from early hole to beat host Mustangs 4-3 at 49th annual Coca Cola Classic

The South Delta Storm rallied from an early deficit to edge the host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs 4-3 in the opening game Thursday morning of the 49th annual Coca Cola Classic Vernon Winter Carnival Peewee Hockey Tournament at Kal Tire Place North.

Nolan Stewart scored the winner for South Delta at 6:57 of the third period, snapping a 3-3 tie.

Vernon captain Hudson Kibblewhite staked the hosts to a 2-0 first-period lead, only to see the Storm rattle off three unanswered goals past Mustangs goalie Calder Barry in the middle frame.

Evan Kashuba’s unassisted goal evened the game for Vernon at 2:27 of the third.

Following the opening ceremonies Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Vernon played the tournament’s only out-of-province team, the Yellowknife Wolfpack – back for a second straight tournament.

The Mustangs, playing in the Coca Cola Division, wrap up the preliminary round Friday at 5 p.m. against Okanagan rivals Kamloops Blazers.

READ MORE: Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs set for Coca Cola Classic

The Sun Valley Division features the 2019 A Final runners-up, the Port Moody Panthers – who lost 9-7 to the Vancouver Thunderbirds – as well as the Coquitlam Chiefs, South Okanagan (Oliver-Osoyoos) Peewee, and Merritt Centennials.

Games start at 8 a.m. Friday and run throughout the day. The consolation semifinals Saturday go at 8 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., followed by the championships semis at 12:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

Sunday is Finals Day. The Mickey Ogasawara D Division Final will be played at 9 a.m., The Mickey McMahon C Final is slated for 11:30 a.m., the Alex Kuly B Division Final is at 2 p.m., followed by the Amy Myles A Division Final at 4:30 p.m.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Minor Hockey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Vernon Watkin Motors forward-turned-defenceman Ollie Reid (left) uses the popular toe drag to avoid the would-be check from South Delta Storm defender Owen Cooper during the opening game of the 49th annual Coca Cola Classic Vernon Winter Carnival Peewee Hockey Tournament Thursday, Feb. 13, at Kal Tire Place North. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Vernon’s Fulton Maroons win North Zone boys hoops crown

Just Posted

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Vernon Mustangs fall in tourney opener

South Delta Storm rallies from early hole to beat host Mustangs 4-3 at 49th annual Coca Cola Classic

Vernon retirement resort serving up support for Schubert Centre

Regency Parkwood is hosting a turkey lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 23

WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near Vernon home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read