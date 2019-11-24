Vernon Panthers qualify for B.C. girls volleyball; Kal Lakers ready to host provincials

The Vernon Panthers went undefeated in three games Saturday, Nov. 30, in Kamloops to earn one of three wild card berths to the B.C. High School Senior Girls AAA volleyball finals starting this week in Langley. (Photo courtesy of Cindy Worth)

The Vernon Panthers missed their first chance to qualify for the B.C. Senior Girls AAA Volleyball finals this week in Langley.

They didn’t miss on their second chance.

The Panthers went undefeated in a nine-team play-in tournament in Kamloops Saturday and claimed one of three wild card entries to the provincial finals which start Thursday in Langley.

“Oh yes, it’s great to have a second opportunity,” said Vernon co-coach Aaron Robinson, joined on the bench by his wife, Gloria. “Our kids have worked very hard. We went through a mid-season slump but things are on the way up again.”

Vernon finished first in its three-team pool, sweeping the Windsor Dukes of North Vancouver 25-21, 25-19, and the Robert Bateman Timberwolves of Abbotsford 25-14, 25-19.

That gave the Panthers a bye into one of three finals that would determine a wild card berth, and VSS continued its winning ways, sweeping the Georges P. Vanier Towhees of Courtenay 25-18, 25-15.

Vernon finished fourth at the Okanagan Valley finals, losing the bronze medal in five games to the South Kamloops Titans, who also grabbed a wild card berth to Langley, as did the Prince George Secondary Polars.

The W.L. Seaton Sonics of Vernon were second behind Okanagan Mission Huskies of Kelowna at the Valley championships to punch their card to provincials.

* The draw is now set for the 20-team B.C. AA senior girls championships which start Thursday at Kal Secondary School.

The host Lakers, who finished third at the Okanagan championships, will play their pool games on their home court Thursday starting at 11 a.m. against the eighth-ranked St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights of Burnaby (Lakers are ranked 13th out of 20).

Kal will take on the third-ranked Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria at 2:30 p.m. and conclude the round-robin Thursday at 4:50 p.m. against the St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints of North Vancouver, one of two wild card entries into the tournament (the other is the DP Todd Trojans of Prince George).

The Okanagan champion George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country are ranked second and will play their round-robin games Thursday at Fulton Secondary. The top-ranked Pacific Academy of Surrey will play their games at one of two Vernon Secondary courts being used for the tournament.

The championship game will go Saturday, Nov. 30, at Kal Secondary.