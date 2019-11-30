Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

Defiant. Defended. Dynasty.

The Vernon Panthers won their second consecutive Subway Bowl B.C. High School Senior Varsity Football championship at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver Saturday, Nov. 30, scoring 30 unanswered points for a convincing 43-14 win over the Langley Saints.

The win capped off a second straight undefeated AA season for the Panthers, who took on all comers and went 10-0 in 2019. In their three playoff games, VSS outscored their foes 136-20.

Their last loss to a AA opponent was the 2017 B.C. semifinal at the dome in the final minute to the Abbotsford Panthers.

READ MORE: Charles Lemay’s five TDs propel Vernon to B.C. title

The Cats opened the scoring in the first quarter when BC AA Player of the Year, Vernon quarterback Zack Smith, playing in his final high school game, connected with fellow Grade 12, receiver Trent Charlton, on a 35-yard score.

Langley equalized on a 74-yard run from scrimmage by runningback Kai Smith.

The Panthers took the lead in the second quarter when Smith again hit Charlton for a major, this one from two yards out.

Smith—–🏈Charlton = TD for the 2nd time tonight. @VernonSecondary pic.twitter.com/HRa7Hqq19n — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

The play set up nicely by a 73-yard catch-and-run from Smith to receiver Caden Danbrook, also playing his final for the Cats.

Vernon’s extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the Panthers with a 13-7 lead.

The Saints tied the game with a two-yard run from back Harshaad Jouhal, and took a 14-13 lead with the extra point.

Late in the first half, Smith called his own number from the 10-yard line and scored on a quarterback draw. The two-point convert attempt was no good, and Vernon had a 19-14 lead.

Zack Smith of @VernonSecondary making it 19-14 for the Panthers pic.twitter.com/TnBCF6QHgB — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

Kicker Liam Reid increased the Cats lead to 22-14 at the half with a 33-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.

Here's how that 33yd FG from Liam Reid of @VernonSecondary Looked: pic.twitter.com/BSHtLe6vHj — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

Late in the third quarter, the Saints were driving in Vernon territory when Danbrook caused a fumble, which was recovered by the Panthers’ Daniel Lesik.

Smith marched VSS down the field and, early in the fourth quarter, he again hit Charlton for the third time in the game in the end zone, giving the Panthers a 29-14 advantage after Reid booted the convert.

Smith—–🏈Charlton. If this was on TV my PVR would not record it, as it's a repeat. @VernonSecondary pic.twitter.com/MZzhsZx972 — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

The Panthers defence came through again, recovering a bobbled Saints snap at Langley’s 22. Smith called his own number a few plays later, running it in from 10 yards out, and a successful two-point convert gave the Panthers a 35-14 lead with 10 minutes to go.

Zack Smith with his 2nd of the night for @VernonSecondary pic.twitter.com/bvBPMOKhzV — BC HS Football (@BCHSFB) December 1, 2019

Smith added the cherry on top of a magnificent season for him and the team by scoring his third touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, and the two-point convert made it 43-14 Panthers.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.