Vernon Nixon Wenger Tier 3 Pee Wee Vipers forward Tylen Lewis head-mans the puck to teammate Shanahan Gare (18) during the Vipers’ 9-4 league victory over Penticton at the Priest Valley Arena. (Nicole Wilson photo)

Vernon Pee Wee Vipers blitz Penticton

Teigan Kelly scores three times as home side rolls to 9-4 minor hockey league victory

A four-goal first period propelled the Vernon Nixon Wenger Vipers to a 9-4 win over visiting Penticton in Okanagan Mainline Minor Hockey Tier 3 Pee Wee League action at the Priest Valley Arena.

Teigan Kelly scored three times, all set up by Reid Williamson, while Kobe Maltman added a pair, including one unassisted marker. Singles went to David Calder Tylen Lewis, Shanahan Gare and Nolan Wilson. Gare, Wilson, Maltman and Luc Vandervelde drew assists.

Oscar Homeniuk, back from injury, picked up the win in net for the Snakes.

“Homeniuk played his first game since experiencing a lower body injury two weeks ago in practice, and he did very well,” said Vernon head coach Todd Gillick. “The passing up front was super – one of memory: Kelley across the slot to Reid Williamson, defence followed Reid, Reid passed back to Kelley to bury the goal. Wilson and Calder on the blue line in the correct position, two great shots and two great goals! Firsts for both. Luc Vandervelde was solid in his position, getting back and holding the line, and he made some great passes.”

Gillick also praised the play of defencemen Mena Bhatt for Bhatt-ling hard as always, and Kyle Gillick for impressive and confidence poke checks.

