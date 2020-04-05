Vernon player double winner at TRU Awards Night

Basketball player Micheal Rouault earns pair of honours in final year

Vernon’s Micheal Rouault was a double winner as Kamloops-based Thompson Rivers University WolfPack honoured their athletes for 2019-20 through social media due to COVID-19.

The fifth-year guard captured the Neufeld Leadership Award for a third consecutive year. He ended his university career by capturing not only the Canada West community athlete of the year for his sport but also took home the prestigious Ken Shields Trophy at the U-SPORTS Level.

READ MORE: Vernon basketball star nominated for major honour

The soon-to-be five-time U-SPORTS Academic All Canadian was sixth in Canada West in total rebounds (177) and defensive rebounds (6.4), seventh in rebounds per game (8.8), 10th in offensive rebounds (2.5), 13th in both steals (1.6 per game) and blocks (0.7) per game, 19th in Canada West in field goal per cent (49.5), 25th in assists (2.9 per game) and 27th in points per game (13.7).

He is also one of the leaders of the WolfPack’s PACE program which is designed to help student-athletes with their studies.

“Mike excelled in all areas (athletics, academics and community work,” said his coach Scott Clark. “ I think he always enjoyed the process of working hard in the classroom, the gym and in practice. He also enjoyed whatever community event he was a part of. He fully embraced the philosophy that the process was as rewarding as the goal. I think he benefited from the players that came before him (citing the approach taken by alumna Gerard Gore, Brett Parker and Mike’s brother Brett).

“He looked at the help of the other players, the coaching staff and the athletic department and then took it upon himself to take those tools and reach his goals. He truly became someone who is one of the pillars of our program moving forward.”

Rouault was the male recipient of the Dr. Roger H. Barnsley Scholar-Athlete award for 2019-20. It’s his second straight Barnsley Award.

“Mike was a great student his entire career,” said Clark. “He was always above the “A” level. His approach that the process not the outcome was his main focus was always evident. It’s not about the achievement for Micheal. It’s his enjoyment of learning and the competition that goes with getting good grades in school. He is very deserving of these awards.”

Rouault nearly made it a trifecta as he was a finalist for the Sports Task Force Male Athlete of the Year Award, as well, but that was won by WolfPack soccer player Jan Pirretas Glasmacher.

Volleyball player Kenra Finch from North Vancouver was the Sports Task Force Female Athlete of the Year and the Cliff Neufeld Leadership Athlete of the Year. This was the second straight year that she has been awarded this honour.

The awards webcast ended with a pictorial tribute to the WolfPack’s fifth year and graduating players, which included Rouault.


College Athletics

