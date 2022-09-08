Vernon politicians ring in provincial horseshoe championships

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming throws out the ceremonial first shoe at the B.C. Horseshoes Championships, hosted by the Vernon Horseshoes Club Sept. 3 and 4 at the Alexis Park Drive facility. (Contributed)Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming throws out the ceremonial first shoe at the B.C. Horseshoes Championships, hosted by the Vernon Horseshoes Club Sept. 3 and 4 at the Alexis Park Drive facility. (Contributed)
Well, at the least, nobody could accuse them of being ringers.

Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming and councillors Teresa Durning and Scott Anderson helped the Vernon Horseshoe Club open the 2022 B.C. Championships at the club on Alexis Park Drive by throwing out the first horseshoes.

“We’d really like to thank the members of council that came out and helped us with their efforts,” said Vernon club president Dwight Cousins.

The provincial championships were held Sept. 3 and 4 and featured players from all areas of B.C.

This year marked the Vernon Horseshoe Club’s 40th birthday.

“I would like to thank the City of Vernon for its ongoing support over the last four decades,” said Cousins.

The Club, on Alexis Park Drive, welcomes anyone from ages eight to 80 and older to come out and throw a shoe or two without any obligation.

Regular meeting times are 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

