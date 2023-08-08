Vernon provincial baseball tournament crowns champion

Teams celebrate during play at the T2 AAA U11 baseball provincial championship hosted in Vernon. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

A new champion has been crowned at the under-11 baseball provincial tournament, hosted in Vernon over the weekend.

The 10-team tournament for AAA teams in tier two brought teams as far as as the Island in Duncan, B.C.

Teams were slotted in two pools of five, with the top two in each advancing to the semifinals. All games were played at Lakeview Park from Aug. 4-6.

In Pool A, the Penticton Tigers and Prince George Knights advanced, while Salmon Arm Hornets and the Duncan Tigers did in Pool B.

The host Vernon Canadians finished 1-3 on the weekend, defeating the Hornets 10-7 in their second-to-last game.

Duncan eviscerated Prince George 13-3 to advance to the final. They faced off against Penticton, who eked past the Hornets 4-2.

The final match was tightly contested, with the Tigers winning it all with a 8-6 final score.

The bronze medal match was a high scoring bonanza. A total of 35 runs were scored, with the Hornets taking home the bronze over the Knights.

Duncan finished the tournament with a perfect 6-0 record, scoring 62 runs and allowing just 33 earned.

More information can be found at bcminorbaseball.com.

