Vernon Rep teams ready

The Coca-Cola Vipers open the B.C. Midget Tier 3 Hockey Championships Sunday morning against Squamish in West Vancouver.

The Vipers, who go into the eight-team tournament 54-0, meet the Castlegar Rebels Monday afternoon and finish pool play Tuesday afternoon against the Powell River Kings.

The semifinals go Wednesday. The Mission Stars, Castlegar and Dawson Creek are in the other bracket with the West Vancouver Thunder.

The Watkin Motors Mustangs open the B.C. Pee Wee Tier 2 Pee Wee Hockey Championships Sunday morning against the host North Shore Winterhawks.

The Mustangs, who won the league title after taking a third straight Coca-Cola Classic Tournament crown, tangle with Fort St. John Monday morning and battle Prince George Tuesday morning. Vernon finishes pool play Tuesday night versus Cranbrook.

New Westminster, Trail, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Burnaby Winter Club are in the other division. The semis are Wednesday.

The H&L Glass Jr. Vipers finished sixth at the Okanagan Mainline Atom B Development playdowns in Osoyoos.

“We were down three players down all weekend due to suspensions, but the kids worked hard and competed,” said Vernon coach Ryan Reid. “We finished sixth with a depleted roster but I’m proud of them.”

The Vipers lost 4-1 to Kelowna in their last game Sunday with Ollie Reid pocketing his fourth goal of the tournament. He also had four assists, while d-man Brayden Fernley earned three assists.

Vernon earlier bowed 8-3 to the Kamloops Blazers and 4-2 and 4-1 to Penticton. Viper goalies Bryce Cormier and Kasey Fusion were stellar all weekend.