Vernon Rep teams ready

Provincial hockey playdowns open Sunday

The Coca-Cola Vipers open the B.C. Midget Tier 3 Hockey Championships Sunday morning against Squamish in West Vancouver.

The Vipers, who go into the eight-team tournament 54-0, meet the Castlegar Rebels Monday afternoon and finish pool play Tuesday afternoon against the Powell River Kings.

The semifinals go Wednesday. The Mission Stars, Castlegar and Dawson Creek are in the other bracket with the West Vancouver Thunder.

The Watkin Motors Mustangs open the B.C. Pee Wee Tier 2 Pee Wee Hockey Championships Sunday morning against the host North Shore Winterhawks.

The Mustangs, who won the league title after taking a third straight Coca-Cola Classic Tournament crown, tangle with Fort St. John Monday morning and battle Prince George Tuesday morning. Vernon finishes pool play Tuesday night versus Cranbrook.

New Westminster, Trail, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Burnaby Winter Club are in the other division. The semis are Wednesday.

The H&L Glass Jr. Vipers finished sixth at the Okanagan Mainline Atom B Development playdowns in Osoyoos.

“We were down three players down all weekend due to suspensions, but the kids worked hard and competed,” said Vernon coach Ryan Reid. “We finished sixth with a depleted roster but I’m proud of them.”

The Vipers lost 4-1 to Kelowna in their last game Sunday with Ollie Reid pocketing his fourth goal of the tournament. He also had four assists, while d-man Brayden Fernley earned three assists.

Vernon earlier bowed 8-3 to the Kamloops Blazers and 4-2 and 4-1 to Penticton. Viper goalies Bryce Cormier and Kasey Fusion were stellar all weekend.

Previous story
Synchro swimmer, coach to national event
Next story
VIDEO: Four champs crowned at B.C. boys basketball tournament

Just Posted

Hit and run investigated

Vernon RCMP seeking witnesses to Wednesday. March 7 incident

Defence minister announces new program for reservists

Harjit Sajjan announced the launch of a summer employment program for reservists Tuesday in Kelowna

Okanagan wine industry lacks climate change plan

More research needed to assess Okanagan warming trend

Police seek missing Vernon woman

Tandra Conn was last seen Monday

Arrest made in Armstrong arson fires

Emergency crews deal with three suspicious fires Monday; arrest woman, 60

Feds promise more service dogs for vets with PTSD

Questions ahead as federal budget paves the way for more on service dogs for vets with PTSD

B.C. couple honoured with Meritorious Service Medals

Paul and Terry Nichols were recognized by Governor General Julie Payette Feb. 28 in Ottawa

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. man accused of misusing $450,000 of investors’ money

The B.C. Securities Commission alleges William Wade Furman got eight investors to contribute money

Lindsey’s Law: New national DNA data bank honours missing B.C. woman

Vancouver Island mom Judy Peterson’s efforts result in missing persons’ DNA data bank

7,000 pairs of shoes laid out in Washington, D.C., to honour kids killed by gun violence

Students across the United States are set to stage a walkout on Wednesday

Feds and First Nations to collaborate on monitoring oil spills

“We value and need their knowledge and expertise to be successful”

Surrounded by coastal serenity, tourists spontaneously tie the knot in Ucluelet

“I said, jokingly, to Justin, ‘Hey, you want to get married today?’ He said, ‘Yeah!’

Alleged Okanagan hockey fraudster won’t skate free before trial

Back in custody after skipping his trial last September, Loren Reagan was denied bail Tuesday

Most Read