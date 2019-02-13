Vernon rivals advance to North Zone basketball finals

Van Kozak (left) led the Fulton Maroons into the North Zone senior boys basketball final with a big night against the Kalamalka Lakers Tuesday. (Morning Star file photo)

The Fulton Maroons and Seaton Sonics have punched their tickets to the North Zone Senior Boys AA Basketball final at Fulton Secondary Wednesday.

With wins Tuesday, the Maroons and Sonics have qualified for the Okanagan Valley championships next week, likely to be held at Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary.

Fulton and Seaton will play at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the North Zone championship game.

The Maroons advanced with a 94-47 win over the Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream. Van Kozak led the winners with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Nathaniel Foster had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and added five blocked shots on defence. Alan Bargaso had 12 points and seven assists for the Maroons.

Seaton advanced with a 65-52 win over the Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong (no scoring details reported).

The Saints and Lakers will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the winner getting the third and final North Zone berth to the Okanagan finals.

SENIOR GIRLS AA

The Vernon Panthers host the Okanagan Valley AA Senior Girls Basketball Championships starting Thursday at the Panther Pit.

The Panthers won the North Zones this past weekend beating the Seaton Sonics in the finals. Pleasant Valley Sinners of Armstrong finished third, with all three teams making the Valley championships.

The matchups for Thursday will see the B.C. No. 6 AA-ranked Panthers playing the Norkam Saints of Kamloops at 2 p.m. B.C. honourable mention Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops will face Seaton at 3:45 p.m. The defending B.C. AA champion, and current No. 2-ranked South Kamloops Titans take on PVSS at 5:30 p.m. and the nightcap is an all-Kamloops battle between the Westsyde Whundas and Sa-Hali Sabres.

Games on Friday will begin at 3 p.m. with the semifinals at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

The championship game will be Saturday at 8:15 p.m.



