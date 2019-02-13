Van Kozak (left) led the Fulton Maroons into the North Zone senior boys basketball final with a big night against the Kalamalka Lakers Tuesday. (Morning Star file photo)

Vernon rivals advance to North Zone basketball finals

Fulton plays Seaton Wednesday @Fulton for senior boys pennant

The Fulton Maroons and Seaton Sonics have punched their tickets to the North Zone Senior Boys AA Basketball final at Fulton Secondary Wednesday.

With wins Tuesday, the Maroons and Sonics have qualified for the Okanagan Valley championships next week, likely to be held at Lake Country’s George Elliot Secondary.

Fulton and Seaton will play at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the North Zone championship game.

The Maroons advanced with a 94-47 win over the Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream. Van Kozak led the winners with 25 points and 14 rebounds. Nathaniel Foster had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, and added five blocked shots on defence. Alan Bargaso had 12 points and seven assists for the Maroons.

Seaton advanced with a 65-52 win over the Pleasant Valley Saints of Armstrong (no scoring details reported).

The Saints and Lakers will play at 6 p.m. Wednesday with the winner getting the third and final North Zone berth to the Okanagan finals.

SENIOR GIRLS AA

The Vernon Panthers host the Okanagan Valley AA Senior Girls Basketball Championships starting Thursday at the Panther Pit.

The Panthers won the North Zones this past weekend beating the Seaton Sonics in the finals. Pleasant Valley Sinners of Armstrong finished third, with all three teams making the Valley championships.

The matchups for Thursday will see the B.C. No. 6 AA-ranked Panthers playing the Norkam Saints of Kamloops at 2 p.m. B.C. honourable mention Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops will face Seaton at 3:45 p.m. The defending B.C. AA champion, and current No. 2-ranked South Kamloops Titans take on PVSS at 5:30 p.m. and the nightcap is an all-Kamloops battle between the Westsyde Whundas and Sa-Hali Sabres.

Games on Friday will begin at 3 p.m. with the semifinals at 6:30 and 8:15 p.m.

The championship game will be Saturday at 8:15 p.m.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bullseye: Vernon dart league stats
Next story
B.C.’s top midget-aged skiers converge on North Okanagan

Just Posted

Snow plagues Vernon roadways

Police say that they have responded to more than a dozen accidents due to poor conditions

Vernon affordable housing development to break ground

Thunderbird Manor will be a four-storey, 38-unit development on 27th Avenue past Landing Plaza

VIDEO: Crews blast rock at Hwy. 97 slide site north of Summerland

Callan Road detour remains in place as workers continue to clear the rock slide

North Okanagan RCMP set to strategize

Current plan focused on crime reduction, communication and road safety

Rollover on highway 97

Authorities warn public to drive safe following snowfall.

Sailboat raised from Okanagan Lake during snowfall

Owner gave boat away after raising it

‘Laws of physics apply to everybody’: RCMP warn drivers as winter hits B.C.

ICBC reports crashes are up 44% in parts of the province

Okanagan mayor would support licensing cats

Penticton Mayor Vassilaki said he would also support a bylaw to have local cats licensed

Snow shovel woes: How to avoid injuries in the day-to-day of winter

Physiotherapists see influx of clients during winter months

Trudeau faces critics inside and outside party as Wilson-Raybould scandal swirls

Prime Minister denies anything wrong occurred

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Huge crack and bang as Wood Lake fractures

‘It was roaring across the lake,’ Lake Country woman recounts sound of crack in Wood Lake ice

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Most Read