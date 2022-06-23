Vernon rowers school opponents in Delta

Vernon Rowing Club members Nolan Stiven (stroke position, right) and Jonas Masys (bow) qualify for the final U17 double scull race at the Delta Deas Scholastic Regatta. (Kerry VanSickle Photo)

Vernon junior rowers had a strong start of the season at the Delta Deas Scholastic regatta.

The team came home with U19 Lightweight Women gold and three bronze awards in other categories.

The junior athletes from Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat club made Vernon seen and heard in the scholastic regatta, where on a 1,000-metre course they competed with high school rowers from across the province. Vernon rowers scored a total of four podiums, with everybody placing in the top-three of at least one event.

Elena Masyte was the fastest in U19 lightweight women single scull category. Sierra Munroe, being only 14, qualified for the final and finished fifth in U17 women’s single scull race. Both girls were also racing in a U19 double scull, and grabbed the bronze, being less than three seconds away from the winning crew.

The Vernon U17 boys crew, Nolan Stiven and Jonas Masys, placed third in a double scull race. In a single scull, Masys also got third, after scoring the top spot in both the heat and semi-final. Stiven was a hair close to qualifying into the final and ended up ranking eighth.

All the athletes have started rowing in Vernon, without having any previous experience in this sport. All of them are now looking forward to B.C. Summer Games trials, where they hope to represent their zone.

Since 1997, Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club is a hub for rowers and paddlers on Swan Lake. It consistently strives to provide affordable opportunities for the local community to engage in physical activity and improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

