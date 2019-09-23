Vernon’s Liam McGrath (1095) of Kamloops’ Thompson Rivers University finished third in a weekend five-kilometre race in Kamloops. (TRU website photo by Allen Douglas)

Vernon runner third for TRU at weekend race

Liam McGrath part of pack of seven TRU runners that claimed first seven spots at five-km race

Members of the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack cross country running team, including Vernon’s Liam McGrath, dominated a Dirty Feet race held Sunday at Kenna Cartwright Park in Kamloops.

The hometown WolfPack finished in the top seven spots in the five-kilometer race.

Calum Carrigan of Kamloops was first across the finish line in 20 minutes 8.1 seconds. That was 16 seconds ahead of teammate Riley Hall of Abbotsford (20:24.1). McGrath was third in 20.33.8.

The Yukon duo of Kendra Murray and Zoe Painter were the top two women finishing the race. They were sixth and seventh respectively in times of 24:16.4 and 24:32.9 seconds.

* Former Vernon minor baseball player Koll Cherkowski went 2-for-4 with a double as the TRU WolfPack and Kelowna’s Okanagan College Coyotes played to a 5-5 tie in the back end of a college baseball doubleheader in Kelowna.

The two teams played to a 10-10 draw in the opener.

