Fulton Secondary looking for winter season basketball coaches

Fulton Secondary School is looking for basketball coaches for the upcoming winter season. (Morning Star - file photo)

If you’ve ever wanted to coach high school basketball, a Vernon school would like to hear from you.

Fulton Secondary needs coaches for the upcoming winter season.

Practices are flexible based upon the coach’s schedules.

If interested, please contact Fulton athletic director Mike Scheller at 250-550-0263, or mscheller@sd22.bc.ca.

