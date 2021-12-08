Vernon Secondary football teams tackle hunger

The Vernon Panthers Junior and Senior varsity football squads made a large donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank. The food was collected at home games, and food was bought with proceeeds from 50-50 draws. (Rhonda Hove Photo)

Vernon Secondary’s football teams looked to sack hunger in the community.

The Junior and Senior Panthers’ varsity squads made a large food donation to the Salvation Army Food Bank Tuesday, Dec. 7.

“Our boys are one big family,” said Rhonda Hove, manager for both teams. “They wanted to spread some Christmas cheer from our family to other families in the community with the hope that less children will go hungry this Christmas.”

The food was collected at a junior and senior home game and also purchased with funds from a 50/50 draw.

