The Vernon Panthers won the Grade 8 girls North Okanagan basketball championship, and now advance to the B.C finals. (Rhonda Hove photo)

Vernon Secondary Grade 8 hoop teams off to B.C.’s

Girls and boys Panthers squads win North Okanagan championships to advance to provincial finals

Vernon Secondary School’s Grade 8 basketball teams are provincials-bound.

Both the girls and boys Panthers teams qualified for the 16-team invitational events which will be played at Clearbrook, in the Fraser Valley, March 2-5.

The Panthers won the North Okanagan girls championship Feb. 22 with a 49-10 win over the Fulton Maroons to advance to the provincial tournament.

VSS won the boys title on their home court a night later, downing Shuswap Middle School Phoenix of Salmon Arm 62-32.

basketball High school sports

 

The Vernon Panthers defeated Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Middle School to win the North Okanagan Grade 8 boys basketball title, and advance to the provincial tournament. (Rhonda Hove Photo)

