Vernon senior softball league seeks teams, players

Women (45+) and men (55+), and/or teams, welcome to league; games Tuesdays/Thursdays, 9:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to think softball season.

The Vernon Senior Slo-Pitch league is a growing activity, and the league is looking for additional teams and players who would love to play recreational ball.

It’s a chance for fun, exercise, meeting new, active people and enjoying the sunshine.

RELATED: Lake Country senior thrives on ball diamond

Games are at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Female players must be 45+ years of age (though the league has been known to make a few exceptions) and male players must be 55+.

If you’re interested in joining the league, contact Ron at ronhome@shaw.ca, 604-374-1210; Steve at fysh@shaw.ca, 778-475-2662; or e-mail northokanaganssl@gmail.com



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.