The Silhouettes’ duet of Mylia Fletcher, left, and Ashlyn Halford, coached by Katie Hopp, performed to the theme of Moana at provincials. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon Silhouettes showing routines Saturday

Annual synchronized swimming Watershow at Vernon Aquatic Centre

The Vernon Silhouettes Synchronized Swim Club will host their annual Watershow Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Vernon Aquatic Centre.

“This is an opportunity for our swimmers to show their family and friends their accomplishments over the past season,” said coach Katie Hopp. “Everyone is welcome and admission is free.”

The Silhouettes swam their hearts out at the recent Jean Peters Synchronized Swimming B.C. Championships in Victoria with Ashlyn Halford and Mylia Fletcher pocketing a bronze medal after qualifying for the 2018 Espoir Nationals.

“Their performance in Victoria was their best swim of their entire synchro career,” said Hopp. “Both started swimming competitively this season, swimming in the novice category and have excelled in all technical and creative aspects this season.”

In the Figure event, Halford placed on the podium with a silver, and Fletcher was seventh. Both athletes achieved personal bests.

Hopp also coached a Provincial Stream 13-15 team comprised of Norah Mallett, Ellie Miller, Maia Cesario and Madison Gillman. In their Figure event, Mallet placed 36th, Miller was 37th, Cesario took 40th and Gillman placed 51st, all personal bests. They were ninth in the team event.

The Silhouettes train four days a week. The City of Vernon also runs a recreational program that trains two days a week for all youth aged eight and older.

