Vernon skiers blaze down course

Vernon Ski Club member Jasmine Coubrough flies down the course at the Okanagan Speed Camp at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Ray Mills photo)

It was a speed camp, and the skiers obliged.

The Vernon Ski Club had a hugely successful event over the past weekend with more than 100 U12, U14 and U16 athletes from Vernon, Big White, Apex, Revelstoke and special mention to the Yukon for making the trek to Silver Star for the 2019 Okanagan Speed Camp.

“This camp was one of the only chances for kids this age to strap on their longest, fastest skis, pull on their speed suits and get in to their most aerodynamic tucks. They went fast,” said Lauren Carr of the host club. “Each athlete had the opportunity to do seven runs in the downhill course between Friday to Sunday. With the amazing help from our coaches, some of these athletes improved their course times by up to 25 seconds, and the top speed reaching 111 kms/hr.”

The Okanagan Speed Camp event was successful not only due to the amazingly talented athletes and coaches but also because of the number of dedicated volunteers that selflessly gave their time and expertise to the club for three days straight. Every club brought with them a few volunteers.

A few result highlights of the Vernon Ski Club Athletes are as follows:

U16 Women:

1st place – Natasha Jones; 3rd Jamie Robinson; 4th Ella Mills; 5th Grace Sebulsky; 6th Lauren Clancy;

U16 Men:

3 – Nolan Williams; 4- Oliver Young; 6-Austin Armanini; 7-Cameron Bibby-Fox;

U14 Women:

2- Claire Richardson; 3- Jasmine Cabrough; 5- Natalie Fux; 9- Hayley Dibski; 10- Lauren Williams; 16- Camryn Steele; 18- Mishka Parilak;

U14 Men:

4- James Richardson; 6- Rowan Smith; 8- Lukas Sebulsky; 10- Markus Rentke; 12- Jake Blankley; 15- Coen Gill; 18- Liam Shaw;

U12 Women:

2- Tylee Carr; 3- Aida Mills; 8- Amy Milne; 11- Olivia Lehey; 17- Julia Green; 24- Briella Armanini;

U12 Men:

3- Sean Robinson; 5- Chase Ferguson; 6- Braden Blankley; 9- Jaden Williams; 10- Eric White; 12- Ryder Hornhardt; 13- Charlie Cardew; 14- Oliver Parilak.

Three VSC alumni are headed to Kimberly for speed events this week including Rane Smith, Gerrit vanSoest and Makena Kersey, all from the Okanagan Ski Team. The younger U10 (Race Tigers) will be sending seven athletes to Revelstoke this weekend for a Nancy Green Race. Eight athletes from U16 will be headed to Kimberley next week for the Teck Open.

Visit SilverStar this weekend, Feb. 2 and 3, to cheer on some VSC Alumni and many other recreational downhill skiers for the 38th annual Over The Hill Downhill. The VSC will be once again, utilizing its expert volunteers for helping with this event.



