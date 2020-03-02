Vernon Special Olympians medal at Canada Games

Snowshoer Mary Adamson leads way with three medals; snowshoer, cross-country skier win golds

Mary Adamson won three medals in snowshoeing at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay. (File photo)

Before heading east, Vernon snowshoer Mary Adamson said competing at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games “is a dream come true.”

It was a chance, said Adamson, to showcase her personal best in a sport she loves, and showcase herself she did.

Adamson returns home with three medals – two silver and a bronze – from the Games held in Thunder Bay, Ont. Feb. 25-29.

Adamson won silver in the F3 final of the 100-metre race, finishing in 27.20 seconds. She added a second silver as part of the BC team on the 4x100m F2 relay squad and finished third in 1:06.90 in the F3 200m final.

She was joined on Team BC by fellow Vernonite Justin Chippendale, who earned a gold medal as part of the BC relay team that won the M2 4x100m final. Chippendale just missed medals in three other events, earning ribbons for his pair of fourth-place finishes in the M6 400m final and the M8 100m final. Chippendale was fifth in the M9 200m race.

READ MORE: Special Olympics BC Games wrap in Vernon

A second gold medal for a Vernon athlete came on the cross-country trails.

Matthew Bisschop won gold in the 1km Classical event in the M3 final, covering the course in 5 minutes 59.70 seconds, edging out fellow BC skier Jesse Jensen for gold.

Bisschop added a second medal, a bronze, in the 500m Classic M2 final.

Justin Sigal of Vernon won a pair of ribbons. The Special Olympian veteran was fourth in the 1k Classical M1 final in a time of 5:21.30. Sigal was sixth in the 2.5K Classical, finishing in 15:08.00.

Colby Bell of Vernon won a silver medal in alpine skiing. Bell was second in the M1 final in the Intermediate Giant Slalom race, covering the course in 1.17.14. Bell won a ribbon for his fourth-place showing in the Intermediate Super G for M1, finishing in 48.57 seconds.

Bell came close to another ribbon in the Intermediate Slalom. His time was good for fourth place but officials disqualified him after the race.

Vernon’s Les Sigal (cross country skiing) and Janny Jung (snowshoeing) served as volunteer coaches with Team BC.


Special Olympics BC – Vernon athlete Justin Chippendale sprinted his way to a gold medal in snowshoeing at the 2020 Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Thunder Bay. (Special Olympics BC photo)

Blue Jackets storm back to beat slumping Canucks 5-3

