Vernon swim club ends 2019 with 6 club records at Kamloops meet

Alexanne Lepage set two Vernon Kokanee Swim Club records at the MJB Law Ice Classic in Kamloops, Dec. 13-15, 2019. (Submitted photo)
Angel Loseth set two Vernon Kokanee Swim Club records at the MJB Law Ice Classic in Kamloops, Dec. 13-15, 2019. (Submitted photo) Angel Loseth set two Vernon Kokanee Swim Club records at the MJB Law Ice Classic in Kamloops, Dec. 13-15, 2019. (Submitted photo)
Gavin Johnson set two Vernon Kokanee Swim Club records at the MJB Law Ice Classic in Kamloops, Dec. 13-15, 2019. (Submitted photo)

The Vernon Kokanee Swim Club finished off 2019 on a high note as athletes set six club records at the MJB Law Ice Classic in Kamloops.

The record-breaking weekend (Dec. 13-15) saw three young swimmers set high water marks in two competitions apiece.

Angel Loseth was dominant in the short distances at the meet. She competed in the under-12 short course girl’s division, setting club records in the 50-metre freestyle with a time of 28.14 and in the 50 m backstroke with a time of 32.38. Loseth won four gold and three silver medals and set personal bests in five of her seven events.

In the under-12 short course boy’s pool, Gavin Johnson proved the strength of his breaststroke at multiple distances as he set club records in the 50 m breaststroke (34.45) and in the 200 m breaststroke (2:50.39.) Johnson capped off those results with two gold, five silver and one bronze medal and set six personal-best times.

Alexanne Lepage’s two new club records came in the under-14 short course girl’s group. His first was in the 50 m breaststroke with a time of 34.47 and he followed that with a second club record in the 200 m in the individual medley with a time of 2:23.74. Lepage also won seven gold medals and one bronze in and set personal-best times in each of her events.

All told, Kokanee swimmers took home 14 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze medals.

Top results in the under-10 age group came from Hayden Molitwenik (one silver, two bronze, three PB), Mariia Kuzmenko (one gold, one bronze, two PB) and Gavin Bartel (one silver, one bronze, two PB).

More individual medals went to Kaelyn McIntyre (one silver, one PB), Blayke Butler (one silver, one bronze, two PB), Liam Green (one silver, one PB), Ryan Murphy (one silver, one bronze, two PB) and Ludwig Kaftan (one silver, one bronze, two PB)

The next swim meet for the Kokanees takes place in Kelowna from Jan. 17-19. The meet will be long course.

