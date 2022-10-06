The Vernon Table Tennis Club has two nights of play for all levels of players at the Halina Centre (Tuesday) and Kal Tire Place (Thursday), both starting at 6:30 p.m. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon Table Tennis Club set for new season

All levels of players invited for $5 drop-in play Tuesdays, Thursdays, 6:30 p.m.

The Vernon Table Tennis Club is rallying around its new season.

There are two table tennis nights per week in Vernon, starting Thursday, Oct. 6, and running until late December.

Table play is available on Tuesday nights at 6:30 p.m. at the Halina Seniors Centre in the Vernon Recreation Complex, and Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m. at Kal Tire Place (enter at the main far-right doors, turn right in the building and head to the north end meeting room).

Both nights have a $5 drop-in fee. Halina is cash-only and Kal Tire Place play is with a punch pass that you can purchase at the rec centre. If you can’t do that before you come, bring $5 cash. You can also get a punch pass over the phone at the rec centre, 250-545-6035.

“We would love to have more players attend,” said club spokesperson John Neilson. “These are both great facilities with great equipment.”

All levels of players are welcome.

You can call Neilson at 250-550-0425 for more information.

Local SportsVernon

