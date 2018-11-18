Elena Gaskell hits the rails at SilverStar Mountain Resort’s terrain park. (SilverStar Photo)

Vernon talent marks Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team roster

Slopestylers Elena Gaskell, Patrick Dew and Noah Morrison join Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team

With just a few months left before the cups begin, Vernon talent has been added to Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team roster.

Elena Gaskell joins the women’s World Cup Slopestyle Team, while Patrick Dew and Noah Morrison join the slopestyle development team.

The season features four FIS freestyle World Cups in Canada: on Jan. 12 in Calgary, Alberta and on Jan. 26 in Tremblant, Quebec for the moguls skiers; the first-ever halfpipe World Cup in Calgary on Feb 14-16 and, closing the season, a Big Air and slopestyle contest in Quebec City on March 14-17, 2019 in which the Vernon talent will take the reins.

Related: Gaskell opens in New Zealand

Athletes of all four disciplines will ski in the FIS Freestyle World Championships, which take place Feb. 1-10, 2019 at Deer Valley and Park City, Utah. The Big Air event is on the schedule for the first time in the history of the Worlds. Its inclusion comes on the heels of the IOC’s decision to include the event in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.

Canada’s roster changes fall on the heels of PyeongChang Olympics’ conclusion.

“It is not unusual to see changes on teams in a post-Olympic year,” said Peter Judge, CEO at Freestyle Canada. “For some skiers, the Games are the ultimate goal before they move on to something else. For others, it’s time to rest before coming back completely healthy for the next Olympic cycle. We have a very solid core of athletes in all four disciplines. I’m thinking here of Mikaël Kingsbury, Justine Dufour-Lapointe, Cassie Sharpe and Alex Beaulieu-Marchand – who all made the podium in PyeongChang – but also those who push the boundaries of the sport, like Evan McEachran and Teal Harle. Our objective over the next few years will be to build around them and groom the next generation of young skiers to be our medal hopes at the Olympics in 2022 and 2026.”

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Price makes 36 saves as Habs edge Canucks 3-2

Just Posted

Vernon talent marks Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team roster

Slopestylers Elena Gaskell, Patrick Dew and Noah Morrison join Canada’s Freestyle Ski Team

Vernon local humanizes the 31st ‘Light a Bulb’ campaign

“Everybody is bring asked to donate now but this is important so I want to put a human face on it and if it’s mine, then I’m glad I can help.”

Vernon Royals win Okanagan Valley title

High School Boys A Volleyball: Vernon Royals, ranked No. 2 in province, advance to B.C. finals

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

B.C. asking for tips on ‘dirty money’ in horse racing, real estate, luxury cars

Action follows a Peter German report on money laundering in B.C. casinos

Canadian dead more than a week after plane crash in Guyana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs said it couldn’t provide further details on the identity of the Canadian citizen

Children between 6 and 9 eligible for $1,200 RESP grant from province

BC Ministry of Education is reminding residents to apply before the deadline

Victoria spent $30,000 to remove John A. Macdonald statue

Contentious decision sparked controversy, apology from mayor

South region forestry workers nearly in legal strike position

Talks broke down between USW and IFLRA, resulting in booking out of provincial mediator

Three UBC Okanagan students awarded women in tech scholarships

Computer science and math students hope the award will inspire others

Privacy concerns over credit card use for legal online pot purchases

Worries follow privacy breaches at some Canadian cannabis retailers

Most Read