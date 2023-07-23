Vernon ultra athlete ready to tackle 2 epic races

Shanda Hill will be competing in two Double Deca Ultra Triathlons a month apart

Shanda Hill has shattered numerous records throughout the years, competing in a slew of different ultra races that span multiple days. (Shanda Hill Facebook)

A Vernon super athlete is preparing herself for two lung-busting races.

Shanda Hill, who has broken numerous long distance race records, is competing in two Double Deca Ultra Triathlons, a month apart from each other.

“My first race will commence on Aug. 20 in Buchs, Switzerland,” said Hill. “Upon completion, I will fly directly to Mexico for another Double Deca Ultra Triathlon, starting on Sept. 23 in San Felipe.”

A Double Deca Ultra Triathlon consists of a 76 km swim, 3,600 km bike ride and 844 km run. It is equivalent to 20 Ironman triathlons.

“With this attempt in sight, I will have only a little less than two months to swim a combined total of 152 km, bike 7,200 km, and run 1,688 km,” she said.

Hill became the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca in 2019. It took 26 days. This means that Hill will only have around eight days of recovery from completion of the Buchs race to the event in Mexico.

Last year in August, Hill had to pull out of the swissultra International Ultra Triathlon Association (IUTA) World Championships due to an injury. She was attempting to tie the legendary Ultra triathlete Silvia Andonie of Mexico for the most Deca races completed by a woman.

“Last year was challenging for me,” Hill explained. “But those challenges fueled my growth and preparedness for the races ahead. A friend asked me how I felt about taking on such a formidable race season, and I told them I feel like I am winning the race lottery. It is rare for two races of this magnitude to be held in one year, let alone back-to-back.”

The Morning Star will keep readers up-to-date on Hill’s journey.

For more information, visit her Facebook page.

READ MORE: Vernon’s Hill forced to end ultra race early

READ MORE: Vernon super athlete, Shanda Hill breaks world record

@B0B0Assman

bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CyclingrunningVernon