Vernon ultra athlete returning to competition

Shanda Hill looks to tie elite record competing at Switzerland race in August

After a two-year hiatus, Vernon’s Shanda Hill returns to competive Ultra Racing, as she’ll compete at a Deca triathlon in Switzerland in August. (Facebook photo)

Vernon’s Shanda Hill is looking to join some elite company next month in Switzerland.

Finish the IUTA 10x World Championship race in Buchs, Switzerland, in August, and Hill will tie legendary Ultra triathlete Silvia Andonie of Mexico for the most Deca races completed by a woman.

A Deca is equivalent to 10 Iron-distance triathlons. The disciplines are completed in one piece: first 38 kilometres swimming, then 1,800 kilometres cycling and finally a 10-fold marathon (422 km running).

The race runs Aug. 14-29.

Hill made the announcement of her entry into the Swiss race on her social media pages. It will be her first competition in two years.

“Shanda has been busy training and we are excited to keep you updated on her progress,” said her Instagram post.

In 2019, Hill became the first Canadian to complete a Double Deca triathlon, which she accomplished in October 2019 in Leon, Mexico. She was second in the female division and fifth overall.

She swam 76 kilometres, biked 3,600 and ran 844 km. And she did it in just 26 days (a little over 646 hours).

Hill was named Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete of the Year in 2020.

READ MORE: ‘It’s limitless what you actually can do’: Vernon’s ultra athlete

READ MORE: North Okanagan sporting excellence honoured



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsVernon