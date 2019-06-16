Vernon United Tolko’s U12 boys teams (pictured playing each other earlier this season) had mixed league results on the road. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon United Tolko U13s hold on to edge Kelowna

Vernon youth soccer boy’s teams have mixed league results

Vernon United Tolko held off a late rally to beat Kelowna Yellow 4-3 in Thompson Okanagan Youth Soccer League Boys U13 action.

Vernon got off to a bad start with the traveling Kelowna team scoring off the initial kickoff on their first run down the pitch. It was an early wake up call and the Tolko boys responded with a goal by Thomas Nice on a scramble in front of the Kelowna goal keeper. Nice added a little backspin on the shot and when the keeper bobbled it the ball spun backwards into the net.

Jeffrey Curtis added another VU goal on a great run and super through ball from Ethan Nickoli to put United up 2-1 at the half. Kelowna Yellow came out strong and physical in the second half and put solid pressure on the Tolko timber. Kelowna’s aggressiveness came through and a Kelowna defender took down Thomas Nice in the box. The referee awarded a penalty kick which Nice converted calmly.

Kelowna didn’t back down and with the score 3-1, they earned a free kick just outside the Vernon penalty area. The Kelowna forward executed a brilliant free kick into the top left corner. With the score 3-2, Vernon continued the attack with solid runs from Cole Kopera, Leif Richter and Jessiah Wadsworth, each with breakaways down the centre of the park.

With five minutes left to play Wadsworth was released on another sprint breakaway which he cut across to Richter who buried his shot making it 4-2. Kelowna added another goal to make it 4-3 at the final whistle.

Outstanding goal keeping from Lyndon Carleton all game and excellent defending by James Lockwood, Griffin Trickey, Dane Beaton, Nickoli and Alessandro Durfeld earned the team a victory.

UNITED TOLKO U12 BOYS BLUE

Vernon has a win and a tie in its two league games in 28-degree heat in Penticton.

Tolko opened up their match day with a 2-0 win over Kamloops, who had a great opportunity on goal right out of the gate, but it was saved from a nice dive from Vernon’s keeper Keaton Lamoureux. Bentley Oyarzun, Jake Earle and Jonah Petrone all had great scoring chances for United before the team’s first goal came off a nice assist from Brayden Fernley and a cross-rebound off of Earle from Petrone.

The second half started with great hustle and team effort by Tolko, with nice shots on the net from Patrone, Keegan Mark and Deklen Mcdonald. Fernley added the second goal.

After a cool down, Vernon took on another Kamloops squad and played them to a 1-1 tie.

Within seconds, keeper Lamoureux took a cleat to the leg on KYSA’s first shot at the net and had to leave the game for a spell before returning to finish the contest. Cole Budgen steps in to play goal and immediately saves a nice shot. KYSA puts the first goal in net to go up 1-0, but amazing pressure from Vernon with some great team effort and a perfect comeback goal from Cale Fraser makes the game 1-1. Both teams played extremely well.

UNITED TOLKO U12 BOYS WHITE

Vernon dropped a pair of games in Penticton, falling 6-3 to Kelowna and 5-1 to Kamloops.

In the opener, Markus Barrajon started the scoring for United, assited by Jeremy Peterson, but Kelowna quickly tied the contest. Stephen Taylor made a great header into the net to give United a 2-1 lead. Tolko keeper Nathan Rinkel made some amazing saves but Kelowna again equalized after United failed to clear the ball.

Kelowna made it 3-2 from the penalty spot before Taylor made a great corner kick to Peterson, who buried the ball to tie the game 3-3. Unfortunately, Kelowna would score the game’s final three goals for the victory.

Zoel Willett, Austin Lewis and Kelton McAveary had strong defensive games for United while Rinkel twinkled in the Vernon net, and Peterson and Brendan Elder also had solid games in midfield.

Agaiont Kamloops, Vernon gave up an early goal before Dawson Bond made a great run through the Blaze defence, only to be denied the equalizer on a great save by the Kamloops keeper.

Lewis, on a great pass from Anderson Bicknel, had the lone Vernon goal. Rinkel, Taylor and Nathaniel Loewen had strong games for Vernon.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada beats New Zealand 2-0, qualifies for round of 16 at Women’s World Cup
Next story
Vernon pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Just Posted

Vernon pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Heat, sun and a chance of thunderstorms for Father’s Day

Morning pancake breakfasts and fishing derbies across the region will see sun, showers may follow.

The annual event takes place Sunday, June 23 at Creekside Park in Coldstream

Pre-registrations, sponsorships and donations for the CMHA annual Ride Don’t Hide event… Continue reading

Vernon seeks additional fetal alcohol syndrome support B.C.-wide

“We are making a difference but we could make even more of a difference”

Highlander dancer off to Canadians

Canadians take place July 3-7

VIDEO: Horseback riding helps North Okanagan residents with special needs

North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association needs more volunteers to continue offering sessions

Police seek two suspects and car after stabbing in Kelowna

The stabbing took place on Friday evening on Wilson Avenue. It sent one man to hospital.

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Bombers down B.C. Lions 33-23 in season opener

Former Lion Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg with 148 rushing yards

Summerland ready for dry summer conditions

Province has declared Level Two drought, but Summerland has not increased watering restrictions

Summerland pioneers had connection to Middlesex, England

Harry Dunsdon and Richard Turner became cattlemen

Northern B.C. family remembers murdered Indigenous woman with memorial walk

Still no closure for Ramona Wilson’s family 25 years later

B.C. university to offer mentorship program for former youth in care

Students using the provincial tuition waiver program will soon be able to form a community at KPU

Gambler 500 hits Okanagan back roads

Hundreds of off road enthusiasts are rallying in the South Okanagan this… Continue reading

Most Read